Vince Velasquez injured in Phillies' latest loss, says it's not serious, but time will tell

May 31, 2017

MIAMI — Vince Velasquez came out firing Tuesday night. He threw four crackling fastballs in retiring Miami Marlins leadoff man Dee Gordon on a fly ball to left field. Then Giancarlo Stanton strutted to the plate like the baddest man in the ballpark. Velasquez dispatched the powerful Marlin on four pitches, the final one a 95-mph heater that Stanton could only look at.

Some three hours later, after the Phillies' latest defeat, a 7-2 loss, was complete, Velasquez looked back at that high-octane fastball to Stanton and said, "That kind of ended the night."

Velasquez felt numbness in his elbow after that pitch. He soldiered on, got the third out in the first inning and came out for the second. But when Marcell Ozuna clubbed a 90-mph fastball over the left-field wall and Justin Bour followed with a ringing double to right on an 88-mph fastball, it was clear something was wrong with Velasquez. Catcher Cameron Rupp motioned to manager Pete Mackanin and he and athletic trainer Scott Sheridan made their way to the mound. After a brief conversation, Velasquez was removed from the game.

The soon-to-be-25-year-old right-hander, the most promising arm on the Phillies' starting staff, was diagnosed with a flexor strain in his elbow. Mackanin called the injury mild, but Velasquez will be placed on the disabled list Wednesday and undergo a battery of tests.

Flexor strains are repairable, sometimes with surgery, sometimes without (see story). Velasquez was the picture of calm as he discussed the injury after the game, which, by the way, was the Phillies' 24th loss in the last 30 games, leaving them with a majors-worst 17-33 record and putting them on pace for 107 losses, their most since 1961 (see Instant Replay).

"I'm not worried, not at all," Velasquez said. "I've dealt with this before. It's a little flexor strain. Some people bounce back in a week, two weeks. I had it in the minor leagues. You know your body. I'm very optimistic. I'm not worried at all."

Medical diagnostics will offer the best read on the severity of Velasquez's injury. Whatever the outcome, there's no way he's back pitching in two weeks. No way. Given the industry's overall concern with pitching arms, it's difficult to imagine him being back before the All-Star break.

Velasquez came to the Phillies as the centerpiece of the December 2015 trade that sent reliever Ken Giles to Houston. The deal was held up several days and reconfigured to include more players because the Phillies had concerns about Velasquez's health history; he had Tommy John surgery in 2010. Those concerns were the reason the Phillies shut Velasquez down for the final month of last season. The Phils love his power stuff and view him as a rotation building block.

Now, there are new concerns about the health of his arm.

"I don't know," Mackanin said. "He said he didn't think it was that bad, but we're going to get him an MRI and look into it."

Mackanin, numb from all the losing, paused.

"Not a good night," he said.

In addition to losing a pitcher, the Phillies were barely competitive in falling to 6-21 in the month of May. They had just two hits in the game. Over the last 10 games, they've been held to four or fewer hits six times.

Think about that for a second and try not to vomit.

"You need more than two hits to win a game," Mackanin said.

The Phils were held to four hits in Monday night's loss to the Marlins. Tuesday night's loss ensured that the Phils will lose 10 straight series for the first time since 1997.

"When you're going bad, it just snowballs and we can't seem to climb out," Mackanin said. "We need a good game where everybody contributes. I know we're better than what we're doing. I know we're much better than this. I just can't figure it out. We just keep battling. It's too early to get down about it. Right now I'm not happy. But we're better than this."

PITTSBURGH -- Robbie Ray pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Ray (5-3) struck out 10, had no walks and threw 115 pitches. The left-hander set a career high by winning his third straight start and has pitched 23 2/3 scoreless innings during that run, all on the road, while also beating the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers.

Chris Owings snapped a scoreless tie with a double in the sixth inning, and the Diamondbacks ended a three-game losing streak.

Ivan Nova (5-4) allowed three runs in seven innings, losing for the just the second time in nine starts. He retired his first 12 batters before Jake Lamb led off the fifth with a single.

ST. LOUIS -- Chase Utley, Logan Forsythe and Chris Taylor combined to reach base 11 times and totaled six runs, helping the streaking Los Angeles Dodgers rally past the St. Louis Cardinals 9-4 on Tuesday night.

Utley finished a homer shy of the cycle as the Dodgers won their season-high sixth straight game. Forsythe reached five times, including three walks, and Taylor reached three times.

Adrian Gonzalez's sacrifice fly and Utley's RBI double started the Dodgers comeback in the third. Enrique Hernandez tied it at 3 with a single, and Paul DeJong's throwing error on the same play scored Utley to give the Dodgers a 4-3 lead.

Michael Wacha (2-3) needed 77 pitches to get through three innings, the shortest outing for a Cardinals starter this season. Three of the four runs he allowed were earned.

TORONTO -- Kendrys Morales hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning, Josh Donaldson added an upper deck drive and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-4 on Tuesday night.

All six Toronto runs came on homers. Jose Bautista and Russell Martin also connected for the Blue Jays, who have hit 47 homers in May.

Cincinnati's Zack Cozart hit two solo home runs and Joey Votto had a third.

Morales broke a 4-all tie with a two-run blast off Blake Wood (0-3), his 10th.

