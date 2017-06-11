Philadelphia Phillies

When Odubel Herrera met Big Papi at dinner in Philly, a hitting lesson broke out

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 12, 2017 1:00 AM

ST. LOUIS -- Imagine this for a second.
 
You're a young baseball player and David Ortiz offers you a private hitting lesson.
 
In the middle of a busy restaurant.
 
In Center City Philadelphia.
 
It happened to Odubel Herrera.
 
"Fogo de Chao en Filadelfia," Herrera said with a laugh over the weekend in St. Louis.
 
Herrera and his agents, Victor Tranquillo and Leo Gomez, dined at the Chestnut Street restaurant after the Phillies' opening-day game in April 2015. It happened to be Herrera's first major-league game. The Phillies lost, 8-0, to the Boston Red Sox that day. Hours later, Herrera looked across the restaurant and saw one of his boyhood idols, Red Sox slugger Ortiz, having dinner.
 
The two gave each other a big wave.
 
After finishing his dinner, Ortiz walked over to the Herrera table, greeted everyone and started talking hitting with the young Phillies rookie.
 
"He gave me some tips," Herrera said with the assistance of Diego Ettedgui, the Phillies' Spanish-language translator. "He noticed I had a high leg kick similar to his. We talked about that."
 
Ortiz warned Herrera that pitchers would try to exploit the leg kick and try to upset his timing at the plate. He offered Herrera advice on how to prevent that from happening.
 
As Ortiz, Big Papi to his friends, spoke to Herrera he got a little animated and started demonstrating the leg kick — right in the middle of Fogo de Chao in Center City.
 
What a sight that must have been.
 
With the Phillies getting set to play Monday and Tuesday nights against Red Sox at Fenway Park, Herrera recalled his encounter with Ortiz two years ago. Ortiz retired (with 541 homers) after last season, his 20th in the majors. Meeting Ortiz that night two years ago was a thrill, Herrera said. It brought him back to his youth in Venezuela and stirred memories of watching the Red Sox and New York Yankees on television, back when their rivalry seemed to dominate the sport.
 
"When I was little, in my town, all you heard about was Yankees-Red Sox, Yankees-Red Sox, Yankees-Red Sox," Herrera said. "It was a huge rivalry and it was always on TV."
 
Herrera's dad — Odubel Sr. — was a Red Sox fan because he liked that they were the underdog, at least for a while, in that old rivalry. So little Odubel became a Sox fan, too.
 
"I liked Johnny Damon, David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez," Herrera said.
 
Herrera gushed with excitement as he recalled watching the history-making 2004 American League Championship Series on television.
 
"When the Red Sox went down three-nothing and came back to win it, that was huge," he said. "It was unbelievable.
 
"(Curt) Schilling. Wow! It was crazy to see blood on his sock."
 
Those days of watching the Red Sox-Yankees postseason epics made such an impact on Herrera that he still vividly recalls the first time he stepped foot in Fenway Park and calls it one of his greatest baseball thrills. It was in September 2015, his rookie season.
 
"I remember looking around, seeing the field and all the fans," he said. "When my time came and I stepped foot in Fenway Park — that's when it hit me. I was like, 'Wow, I'm a big-leaguer. Now I know that I've made it.' "
 
Herrera quietly reflected on the moment.
 
"I'm getting goosebumps right now talking about it," he said. "It's my favorite park."
 
Herrera will have to check his emotions at the door when he plays in Fenway Park on Monday night.
 
He says that won't be a problem.
 
"I've been a fan of the Red Sox …" he said in Spanish.
 
"No, no, no," he said, catching himself.
 
He paused, laughed and spoke in English.
 
"I was a fan of the Red Sox."

Best of MLB: Aaron Judge crushes 495-foot homer in Yankees' win

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 9:35 PM

NEW YORK -- Rookie sensation Aaron Judge hit two more home runs, including a drive nearly 500 feet that cleared the distant bleachers at Yankee Stadium and sent New York romping past Baltimore 14-3 Sunday for its fifth straight win.

Even by his lofty feats, it was quite a power show by the 6-foot-7 Judge. He leads the majors with 21 homers and tops the AL with 47 RBIs and a .344 batting average.

In the sixth, Judge launched a mammoth shot to left-center field that was estimated at 495 feet, the longest homer in the majors this season, according to Statcast. The ball bounced off the bare hands of a fan standing behind a fence beyond the back row of the bleachers.

Then again, out that far, who could expect to need a glove for a souvenir?

Judge lined a drive into the right-center seats in his next at-bat, and also doubled earlier.

The 25-year-old Judge leads all American League players in fan voting for starting spots in the All-Star Game. The outfielder enhanced his credentials by going 4 for 4 with a walk, scoring four times and driving in three (see full recap).

Scherzer reaches 2,000 strikeouts in Nationals' loss to Rangers
WASHINGTON -- Max Scherzer struck out 10 to move past 2,000 for his career, but was outpitched by Austin Bibens-Dirkx and the Texas Rangers beat the Washington Nationals 5-1 on Sunday for a sweep of their weekend series.

Scherzer (7-4) has 2,005 career strikeouts after fanning at least 10 batters 10 times this season. He allowed three runs -- two earned -- and three hits in 7 1/3 innings.

By the end of the eighth, the Rangers had rallied on just one hit, aided by an error and a passed ball.

Bibens-Dirkx (2-0) allowed a run and three hits in seven innings in his second career start (see full recap).

Seager's first career grand slam lifts Dodgers to sweep of Reds
LOS ANGELES -- Corey Seager capped Los Angeles' six-run eighth inning with his first career grand slam, helping the Dodgers sweep the Cincinnati Reds with a 9-7 victory on Sunday.

Rookie Cody Bellinger sparked Los Angeles' rally with one-out drive against Austin Brice. Rasiel Iglesias (2-1) replaced Brice with a runner on first and walked three straight batters to force in a run, trimming Cincinnati's lead to 7-5. Seager then hit a drive to center for his ninth homer.

Chase Utley also connected for the Dodgers, who have won four straight. Luis Avilan (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning for the win, and Kenley Jansen got three outs for his 200th career save.

Adam Duvall, Scott Schebler, Joey Votto and Devin Mesoraco homered for Cincinnati (see full recap).

With Saunders struggling, Mackanin could look to Nava to spark Phils' offense

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 11, 2017 8:05 PM

ST. LOUIS -- Pete Mackanin might have found a hitter for his struggling Phillies' offense.

Cesar Hernandez's trip to the disabled list has moved Howie Kendrick from left field to second base (see story).

These moving parts allowed reserve outfielder Daniel Nava to get five at-bats in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

In the starting lineup for the first time since May 19, before he went on the disabled list with a hamstring strain, Nava had a single to help the Phillies get on the board in the first inning and a solo homer in the seventh.

Nava has 21 hits in 67 at-bats this season (.313) and his OPS is .927.

Mackanin almost has no choice but to add him to the regular outfield mix. Odubel Herrera and Aaron Altherr deserve regular reps. Getting Nava more playing time could come at the expense of Michael Saunders, who is hitting .203 with a .609 OPS. Both of those marks are among the worst in baseball.

"I'd like to find more playing time for him," Mackanin said of Nava. "He can hit. There's a good chance I can get him in there more, which I'd like to do. He looks like one of our better hitters."

The Phillies signed Saunders for one year at $9 million in hopes that he'd be a middle-of-the-lineup run producer.

It has not happened.

"He can't get it going," Mackanin said. "He has to start getting hits. It's as simple as that."

Nava credited hard work in the batting cage with staying sharp while getting limited game at-bats.

"That’s why we practice," he said. "That’s what we do when we’re not playing. We’re still swinging."

