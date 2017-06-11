When Odubel Herrera met Big Papi at dinner in Philly, a hitting lesson broke out

NEW YORK -- Rookie sensation Aaron Judge hit two more home runs, including a drive nearly 500 feet that cleared the distant bleachers at Yankee Stadium and sent New York romping past Baltimore 14-3 Sunday for its fifth straight win.

Even by his lofty feats, it was quite a power show by the 6-foot-7 Judge. He leads the majors with 21 homers and tops the AL with 47 RBIs and a .344 batting average.

In the sixth, Judge launched a mammoth shot to left-center field that was estimated at 495 feet, the longest homer in the majors this season, according to Statcast. The ball bounced off the bare hands of a fan standing behind a fence beyond the back row of the bleachers.

Then again, out that far, who could expect to need a glove for a souvenir?

Judge lined a drive into the right-center seats in his next at-bat, and also doubled earlier.

The 25-year-old Judge leads all American League players in fan voting for starting spots in the All-Star Game. The outfielder enhanced his credentials by going 4 for 4 with a walk, scoring four times and driving in three (see full recap).

Scherzer reaches 2,000 strikeouts in Nationals' loss to Rangers

WASHINGTON -- Max Scherzer struck out 10 to move past 2,000 for his career, but was outpitched by Austin Bibens-Dirkx and the Texas Rangers beat the Washington Nationals 5-1 on Sunday for a sweep of their weekend series.

Scherzer (7-4) has 2,005 career strikeouts after fanning at least 10 batters 10 times this season. He allowed three runs -- two earned -- and three hits in 7 1/3 innings.

By the end of the eighth, the Rangers had rallied on just one hit, aided by an error and a passed ball.

Bibens-Dirkx (2-0) allowed a run and three hits in seven innings in his second career start (see full recap).

Seager's first career grand slam lifts Dodgers to sweep of Reds

LOS ANGELES -- Corey Seager capped Los Angeles' six-run eighth inning with his first career grand slam, helping the Dodgers sweep the Cincinnati Reds with a 9-7 victory on Sunday.

Rookie Cody Bellinger sparked Los Angeles' rally with one-out drive against Austin Brice. Rasiel Iglesias (2-1) replaced Brice with a runner on first and walked three straight batters to force in a run, trimming Cincinnati's lead to 7-5. Seager then hit a drive to center for his ninth homer.

Chase Utley also connected for the Dodgers, who have won four straight. Luis Avilan (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning for the win, and Kenley Jansen got three outs for his 200th career save.

Adam Duvall, Scott Schebler, Joey Votto and Devin Mesoraco homered for Cincinnati (see full recap).