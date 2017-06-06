Philadelphia Phillies

The worst might be over as Phillies pound Braves for 3rd straight win

The worst might be over as Phillies pound Braves for 3rd straight win

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 06, 2017 12:28 AM

BOX SCORE

ATLANTA -- What was that unusual sound in the Phillies' clubhouse late Monday night?

Ah. Laughter.

Haven't heard it in a while. No reason laugh to when you go 6-22 in May.

But so far in June, the Phillies are a different team. They won their third straight game Monday night, hammering the Atlanta Braves, 11-4, on the strength of three home runs, another big game from resurgent Odubel Herrera and Nick Pivetta's first major-league pitching victory (see Instant Replay).

The Phillies have won three games in a row for the first time since April 20-27 when they won six straight. After that, they went on to lose 26 of their next 32 games before this current win streak.

So, is the worst over?

"Yes," Tommy Joseph said.

"It feels great. Any time you get the chance to win three games in a row is good. Everyone has been playing their part, doing well and we're looking forward to continuing to build on it."

Joseph, Herrera and Aaron Altherr, the Phillies' Nos. 2, 3, and 4 hitters, all had three hits and a homer.

Herrera had two doubles to go with his homer. He has two doubles and a homer in two straight games and eight extra bases hits the last three days -- all wins. He became the first Phillies player in the modern era (since 1900) with multiple doubles in three straight games, per Elias Sports Bureau. In the month of May, he had eight total extra-base and hit just .183.

"It’s been pretty awesome to watch," Joseph said of Herrera's hot spell. "Any time he swings the stick, it’s a barrel. Good for him. Get him going, a guy at the top of the order that can do so much offensively is a good weapon to have. It’s good when he gets going like this."

The Phils averaged just 3.54 runs per game in May -- 28th in the majors -- and were shut out in the first game of June. In the last three games, however, they have scored a total of 25 runs.

They had 13 hits, seven for extra bases, in this game, their first in SunTrust Park, the Braves' new home park. Seven of their runs came against Braves starter Bartolo Colon. The 44-year-old righty is 2-7 with a 7.78 ERA and could be pitching his way out of Atlanta's rotation.

"I really like the ballpark at first sight, beautiful ballpark, and I think our hitters like the ballpark, too," manager Pete Mackanin said. "Especially Odubel, Altherr and Joseph. We swung the bats well. We've been swinging them well for three days and that's great to see.

"Hitting is contagious. When guys start hitting as a group it continues. That's what I'm hoping for."

Missing from the fun was Maikel Franco, the only Phillies' starting position player without a hit. He went 0 for 5 and is hitting .218.

"We need to get Franco going," Mackanin said. "If we get Franco going in the near future we're going to be a much better team.

"Odubel looks like the guy we know he can be and it's great to see. I'm anxious for Franco to get back to where he's supposed to be. He'll get there. He's going to hit 25 home runs and drive in 90 runs and get back where he's supposed to be."

Joseph staked the Phillies to a 3-0 lead with a two-run homer in the first inning against Colon.

That was a nice welcome-back present for Pivetta, who made his last two starts in Triple A after four shaky ones his first time around in the majors.

"The guys played phenomenal behind me," Pivetta said. "They got a quick lead for me out there. It kind of felt like I could relax and really focus on the game."

The 24-year-old right-hander went just five innings and allowed nine base runners, but he limited the Braves to three runs for his first big-league win.

Jeanmar Gomez, Edubray Ramos and Luis Garcia combined on four innings of one-run ball to close it out.

Pivetta got all the customary souvenirs after the win -- a game ball, etc. He also got a ride in a laundry cart and a good dousing of shaving cream, powder and other toiletries as his happy teammates celebrated his win.

"Phenomenal," Pivetta said. "Something like that, it’s what you dream of. Just getting that win, having those guys treat you that way. It’s fun. Just winning a baseball game. It’s always the fun stuff that goes along with it."

"We had a good time with that," Joseph said of the little postgame tribute to Pivetta.

Can the good times keep rolling for a fourth straight game?

We'll see Tuesday night.

The Phillies still have the worst record in the majors and will for a while. But they're playing better. The worst, indeed, might be over.

Best of MLB: Astros push past Royals for 11th straight victory

Best of MLB: Astros push past Royals for 11th straight victory

By The Associated Press June 05, 2017 11:55 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Yuli Gurriel hit a three-run homer, Brian McCann had a two-run shot and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 on Monday night for their 11th straight win.

It's the longest winning streak in the majors this season and one shy of the Astros' record. They won 12 straight in 1999 and 2004. Houston has also won 11 consecutive road games, which is a franchise record.

McCann homered in the fourth after Marwin Gonzalez walked to lead off the inning.

Gurriel homered in the ninth. He has gone deep in back-to-back games and has 10 RBIs during a six-game hitting streak.

Mike Fiers (3-2) pitched into the sixth inning, allowing two runs and seven hits. He's 6-0 in his past 10 road starts dating to Aug. 20.

Ian Kennedy (0-6) took the loss (see full recap).

Cubs top Marlins for 4th straight win
CHICAGO -- Eddie Butler pitched three-hit ball into the sixth inning, Kris Bryant hit a two-run homer and the Chicago Cubs beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Monday night for their fourth straight win.

Albert Almora Jr. added a solo shot as Chicago remained perfect on its 10-game homestand after going winless on a six-game West Coast trip. With closer Wade Davis on paternity leave, Mike Montgomery pitched 3 1/3 innings for his second save in his first appearance since May 28.

Miami had won three straight and seven of eight. Marcell Ozuna had two hits, but the Marlins' lineup struggled for the most part on an unseasonably cool, breezy night at Wrigley Field.

Butler (3-1) was working on a shutout before Dee Gordon hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth, trimming Chicago's lead to 3-1. Giancarlo Stanton followed with a two-out double, chasing Butler (see full recap).

Giants rally from early deficit to beat Brewers
MILWAUKEE -- Jeff Samardzija pitched deep into the game after a shaky beginning, Aaron Hill had a tiebreaking, pinch-hit double in the eighth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 on Monday night.

Hill drove in two with two outs off reliever Rob Scahill (1-2).

Samardzija (2-7) surrendered two runs in the first but quickly settled down, retiring 19 consecutive batters in one stretch.

Milwaukee's first-inning runs came in an unusual fashion. With runners on second and third and one out, Hernan Perez lofted a fly to left. Eric Sogard tagged and scored when left fielder Orlando Calixte's throw sailed high over catcher Buster Posey and caromed off the wall behind home plate. The ball dropped behind the padding and out of play, allowing another run to score (see full recap).

Instant Replay: Phillies 11, Braves 4

Instant Replay: Phillies 11, Braves 4

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 05, 2017 10:53 PM

BOX SCORE

ATLANTA — Odubel Herrera continued to swing a hot bat and rookie Nick Pivetta earned his first big-league win in the Phillies' 11-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

The Phillies have won three games in a row for the first time since April 20-27 when they won six straight. They went on to lose 26 of their next 32 games before this current win streak.

The Phils averaged just 3.54 runs per game in May and were shut out in the first game of June. In the last three games, however, they have scored a total of 25 runs.

The Phils are 20-35, still the worst mark in the majors. The Braves are 24-31.

Starting pitching report
Pivetta returned from Triple A, taking the place of Zach Eflin. His offense gave him a nice cushion and he pitched five innings of three-run ball. Pivetta made four starts with the big club earlier in the season and struggled with high pitch counts. He continued to do so in this outing, throwing 93 pitches, but hung around long enough for his first big-league win. He allowed six hits and three walks.

The Phils mugged Braves starter Bartolo Colon for seven hits and eight runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Colon, 44, signed a one-year, $12.5 million contract with the Braves in the offseason. He has not delivered what the Braves expected. He is 2-7 with a 7.78 ERA in 12 starts.

Bullpen report
Jeanmar Gomez, Edubray Ramos and Luis Garcia closed it out for the Phils.

At the plate
Herrera, who hit just .183 in May, continued to come alive in June. He had two doubles and a homer for the second straight game. Herrera also became the first Phillies player in the modern era (since 1900) with multiple doubles in three straight games, per Elias Sports Bureau. He has eight extra-base hits in the last three games, as many as he had in 27 games in May.

The Phillies bunched a double, a single and a homer together in taking a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Tommy Joseph's two-run homer, his 10th home run of the season, highlighted the inning. Joseph had three hits.

Aaron Altherr broke a 20-game homerless drought with a two-run shot in the eighth, his ninth of the season. He had three hits.

Johan Camargo doubled and tripled for the Braves. Ender Inciarte had two hits, walked twice and scored two runs.

Health check
Eflin and Roman Quinn are headed to the doctor to have their ailing elbows checked (see story).

Up next
The series continues on Tuesday night. Aaron Nola (2-3, 5.06) pitches against Atlanta lefty Jaime Garcia (2-3, 3.18).

Load more