Temple's Nate Hairston drafted by Colts in the 5th round

By Tom Ignudo | CSNPhilly.com Contributor April 29, 2017 4:15 PM

The Colts selected Nate Hairston on Saturday with the 158th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Hairston is the third Temple player to get selected in the draft. Haason Reddick was selected by the Cardinals with the 13th overall pick in the first round, while the Bills drafted Dion Dawkins with the 63rd overall pick in the second round.

"Nate is a long, physical corner," Temple head coach Geoff Collins said in a statement. "I'm excited about him. Having coached some very talented defensive backs in my career, I can see him playing great on Sunday's for the Colts."

With three Temple players being selected, it ties a school record for the number of players drafted in one year. It's happened six times before, including in 2016.

Temple might be able to break that record on Day 3 of the draft with running back Jahad Thomas and quarterback Phillip Walker still on the board. Hairston also becomes the 69th Temple player to be selected in the NFL.

Hairston started 13 games at cornerback last season for an Owls defense that was ranked No. 3 in the nation against the pass. He also recorded 25 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups in his senior year.

Hairston will join a Colts defense that ranked sixth worst in passing defense last season, allowing 262.5 passing yards per game. They also only had eight interceptions last season, which ranked tied for second worst in the NFL with the Bears and Jets.

Temple's Dion Dawkins drafted by Bills in 2nd round as versatility pays off

By Tom Ignudo | CSNPhilly.com Contributor April 28, 2017 10:55 PM

The Buffalo Bills selected Dion Dawkins in the second round of the NFL draft with the 63rd overall pick on Friday.

Joining teammate Haason Reddick (see story), Dawkins is the second Temple player to be selected this draft.

Dawkins started at left tackle for three years at Temple, but in the Senior Bowl in January he moved to guard and was named the top offensive line performer by Senior Bowl executive director Phil Savage.

"At the end of the day, I'm a football player," Dawkins said at Temple's pro day last March. "I can be listed as a center, a guard or a tackle because teams need offensive linemen with versatility."

The Bills traded their third-round pick (75th overall) and two fifth-round picks (149th overall and 156th overall) for the Atlanta Falcons' second-round pick, where they nabbed the Temple product. Dawkins becomes the first offensive lineman drafted by the Bills since they selected John Miller in the third round of the 2015 draft.

Dawkins could be a Day 1 starter at the next level and block in front of former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy, who finished sixth in rushing yards last season with 1,267 on 5.4 yards per carry.

Before Dawkins was drafted, he faced some adversity entering Temple like Reddick. 

Dawkins didn't have many options coming out of Rahway High School in New Jersey. He was committed to Cincinnati but pulled his commitment after it didn't offer him a full scholarship. 

Dawkins played at the Hargrave Military Academy in 2012 and then joined Temple for the 2013 season. He was one of four true freshmen to start at left tackle in the NCAA in 2013, including Laremy Tunsil, the 13th overall pick in the 2016 draft. Dawkins played in five games and started in two that season until breaking his foot.

But, Dawkins rebounded and went on to protect Phillip Walker's blindside for the next three seasons to finish out his career at Temple.

"With doing both positions, it's a better chance for teams to have guys they fall back on," Dawkins said. "If a tackle goes down, and I'm the starting left guard, then they can move me to left tackle or right. And I plan on learning every position so I can remain in the NFL for as long as possible and be a great player."

Matt Rhule back in Philadelphia for NFL draft with former Temple players

By The Associated Press April 26, 2017 12:00 PM

Baylor coach Matt Rhule is spending the rest of this week back in Philadelphia, where he will be at the NFL draft with his former Temple players while also touting the Bears.

"I'm there to support my Temple kids, and I'm there to sell Baylor to future recruits, and make sure that all kids that I'm recruiting know that our process is doing things that no one thought was possible," Rhule said Tuesday. "Five kids made NFL teams last year from the Temple Owls."

There will also be appearances on the NFL Network and visits to some of his favorite restaurants -- he made reservations in advance -- in the town where he spent 10 of the past 11 seasons. He is staying in a hotel only about five minutes where he used to live.

Rhule became Baylor's coach in December , fresh off an American Athletic Conference title and a second consecutive 10-win season with the Owls.

The Bears wrapped up their first spring under Rhule with their Green and Gold game Saturday. They spent the 15 spring working on new offenses and defensive schemes, while also taking care of their academics and doing more than 700 hours of community service.

Temple linebacker Haason Reddick , a potential first-round pick, invited Rhule to be with him in the green room at the draft Thursday night. Owls offensive tackle Dion Dawkins is also expected to be a high pick, and Temple has at least two other players that could be drafted in the later rounds.

"I'm there because those kids asked me to come. It's as gratifying an experience as I've ever had," Rhule told the AP by phone before leaving the Waco campus for Philadelphia.

Among the Bears expected to get drafted are receiver KD Cannon, who left Baylor after his junior season, and center Kyle Fuller. Quarterback Seth Russell, who had each of his last two seasons cut short by injuries, could also get an NFL chance.

Rhule first went to Temple as an assistant under Al Golden in 2006, then spent the next decade there -- except for the 2012 season in the NFL as an assistant offensive line coach for the New York Giants. He returned to Philadelphia as the Owls head coach in 2013, and they went from 2-10 and 6-6 seasons to the best two-season stretch in school history.

"Those older kids, I think they recognize how hard all of our assistant coaches and myself worked for them, and we recognize how hard they worked for us," he said. "When I left, they understood that this was the next step in my journey, and I understood that going to the NFL was the next step in their journey."

Like he did at Temple, Rhule he wants every kid that comes to Baylor to want to get an education, win conference and national championships, and want to play in the NFL. The goal is for players to try to excel in everything that they do.

"It's not about trying to pick one thing to be great at, it's about trying to be great at everything that's important to you," Rhule said. "That's a major step for kids and for programs."

