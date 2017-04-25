Allen Iverson breaks Tim Hardaway's ankles with epic comment

Remember when Tim Hardaway adamantly claimed he was the originator of the crossover, not Allen Iverson, and that the Sixers legend "carried the basketball?"

For a refresher, here's Hardaway's full quote from March during an interview with NBA.com's Scott Howard-Cooper.

Well, Iverson provided the Answer and it's safe to say he crossed up Hardaway on this one.

In a great piece by Bleacher Report's Jonathan Abrams published on Tuesday, Iverson was asked about Hardaway's comment.

"Yeah, I heard about it," Iverson said.

Abrams asked if A.I. had any response.

"I carried my crossover all the way into the Hall of Fame," Iverson said. "So, there you go."

Mic drop.

As we all know, Iverson was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last September.

Hardaway, a 2017 finalist, is still waiting for his call after being a finalist in 2014 and 2015, as well.

Iverson, always a fantastic quote, gave a speech for the ages at his induction.

"My relationship with the fans in Philadelphia is like no other," he said, via CSNPhilly.com's Jessica Camerato. "Thank y'all for the support over the years. Y'all let me grow. Y'all let me make my mistakes. Never jumped off the bandwagon, continued to support me like true fans are supposed to.

"The ones that stuck by me throughout my journey, I love y'all. I love the fact that now y'all can walk around and stick y'all chest out and say y'all Hall of Famers."