Allen Iverson breaks Tim Hardaway's ankles with epic comment

By CSNPhilly.com Staff April 25, 2017 8:40 PM

Remember when Tim Hardaway adamantly claimed he was the originator of the crossover, not Allen Iverson, and that the Sixers legend "carried the basketball?"

For a refresher, here's Hardaway's full quote from March during an interview with NBA.com's Scott Howard-Cooper.

Well, Iverson provided the Answer and it's safe to say he crossed up Hardaway on this one.

In a great piece by Bleacher Report's Jonathan Abrams published on Tuesday, Iverson was asked about Hardaway's comment.

"Yeah, I heard about it," Iverson said.

Abrams asked if A.I. had any response.

"I carried my crossover all the way into the Hall of Fame," Iverson said. "So, there you go."

Mic drop.

As we all know, Iverson was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last September.

Hardaway, a 2017 finalist, is still waiting for his call after being a finalist in 2014 and 2015, as well.

Iverson, always a fantastic quote, gave a speech for the ages at his induction.

"My relationship with the fans in Philadelphia is like no other," he said, via CSNPhilly.com's Jessica Camerato. "Thank y'all for the support over the years. Y'all let me grow. Y'all let me make my mistakes. Never jumped off the bandwagon, continued to support me like true fans are supposed to.

"The ones that stuck by me throughout my journey, I love y'all. I love the fact that now y'all can walk around and stick y'all chest out and say y'all Hall of Famers."

Roger Goodell visits Swoop, then gets blasted on Twitter

By Mike Murphy | CSNPhilly.com Contributor April 26, 2017 10:58 PM

The all-mighty NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was paid a visit by the Eagles' mascot, Swoop, on Wednesday. And the two took a lovely picture together.

Goodell responded:

And — this is the fun part — the fans responded, too. Most fans used Twitter to boo Goodell, some used gifs, and some were very creative. Here are some of the finest:

The boos won't stop here either. There has been an over/under placed on how long Goodell will be booed before announcing the first overall pick on Thursday night (see story).

How long will Philly boo Roger Goodell at NFL draft? We have your over/under

By Mike Murphy | CSNPhilly.com Contributor April 26, 2017 8:49 PM

What is Philadelphia known for? The cheesesteaks, soft pretzels or maybe Rocky Balboa.

Yes, but we forgot the most glaring thing … booing.

It is safe to say that Philadelphia sports fans have mastered the art of booing — especially in the last couple years, or as we like to call it, "Trusting the process."

Bob Vetrone Jr. of the Philadelphia Daily News tweeted this out on Wednesday:

So if you are looking to make some money, then this might be a great bet as you and your friends huddle around the TV on Thursday night.

Per SportsBettingDime.com, Goodell was booed for a solid 25 seconds while presenting Patriots owner Robert Kraft with the Lombardi Trophy in February. But last year, Goodell was booed only for 10 seconds during last year's draft in Chicago. So place your bets wisely.

Who knows, maybe someone saved a snowball from the winter and will greet Goodell with it in true Philadelphia style. 

