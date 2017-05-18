The700Level

Ben Simmons' sister wants her bro to dunk on Lonzo Ball and his dad to watch

By Enrico Campitelli May 18, 2017 10:53 AM

It's been a minute since a Philly sports team has had a vocal mother on the scene -- miss you Mama McDaniels! -- but it appears as if we have entered into a new realm today: that of the angry sports sister.

Say hello to Ben Simmons' sister Olivia. 

She's not a fan of Lonzo Ball or his father.

Then she took some shots at LaVar Ball's Big Baller Brand not marketing to women.

The gripe, it seems, really has to do with the father. She continued.

You can go over to her feed and take a gander for yourself for more of her takes. She likes to call herself "savage" repeatedly, so watch out.

It's unclear what exactly set Olivia off, but it could be the comments he made yesterday directed at Fox Sports host Kristine Leahy which appeared quite sexist

One analyst says LeGarrette Blount will be 'disaster in Philadelphia'

By Jordan Hall | CSNPhilly.com May 19, 2017 12:10 AM

Don't be too excited about LeGarrette Blount.

At least that's what CSN New England's Gary Tanguay is advising Eagles fans.

On the day the Eagles introduced their newest addition, a running back that punched in an NFL-high 18 touchdowns last season, Tanguay joined Philly Sports Talk and did more than simply temper expectations.

"It's not going to work out," Tanguay said Thursday. "LeGarrette is going to be a disaster in Philadelphia."

The 30-year-old Blount, who signed a one-year contract with the Eagles, is fresh off a career season in which he won a Super Bowl with the Patriots, rushed for 1,161 yards and was second among all wide receivers and running backs with those 18 scores.

But there was a sole reason for all that success, according to Tanguay.

"There's one coach he's been able to play for consistently, and that's Bill Belichick," Tanguay said. "LeGarrette fumbled in the Super Bowl, and when you fumble in the Super Bowl, that was it with Bill — out the door.

"The 18 touchdowns, it's a nice stat, little misleading though — a lot of red-zone opportunities. I was a LeGarrette Blount guy, some people up here thought he was overrated. I didn't think LeGarrette Blount was just a journeyman running back, I thought he had more talent than that. But he certainly wasn't a top-of-the-line back."

Blount has one other 1,000-yard rushing season, which came with the Buccaneers his rookie year in 2010. That's in large part because Blount has split carries throughout his career. Of his 100 games played, he's started only 43. He's also eclipsed 200 carries in a season just twice — both his 1,000-yard campaigns.

"I've played with other running backs before," Blount said Thursday (see story). "I split time with Stevan Ridley, I split time with Cadillac Williams. I've split the load with guys before, so it doesn't bother me.

"I chose Philly because I thought it was the best fit for me. I like the guys here. I like the way they do things around here. I like the way they play ball. I felt like this was the perfect fit for me."

Tanguay believes that will always be the Patriots for Blount.

"He was in Tampa, had a great year one year. And then I think it was (Greg) Schiano went down there and [Blount] didn't play well for him, it didn't work out," Tanguay said. "Came up here to New England and played great. Goes to Pittsburgh and gets busted for smoking the weed in the car, they ship him out of town back up here to New England halfway through the [2014] season and he plays great.

"There's only one coach that can reach this guy and it's Belichick. So I don't think it's going to work out in Philly."

Don't tell that to Blount. He's excited to play with Carson Wentz and called the young quarterback "a really talented player" with the potential to be "special."

Tanguay said the allure of Tom Brady was the driving force behind Blount, and Philadelphia won't have the same impact.

"When [players] come to New England and they look at Brady and you see what Brady does and he sets the bar," Tanguay said. "Everybody knows that they have to live up to Brady.

"LeGarrette Blount felt like he let Tom Brady down when fumbled that football in the Super Bowl. He's not going to feel that way in Philadelphia. I'm sorry, it's just not going to work."

Well, it's settled then.

Celtics will keep No. 1 draft pick 'unless someone blows us away'

By Andrew Kulp | The700Level May 18, 2017 7:05 PM

If you’re hoping the Sixers will trade up to the first-overall choice in the 2017 NBA draft, don’t hold your breath. It sounds like the Boston Celtics are looking the moon in return.

Getting the No. 1 pick might be a pipe dream anyway, but Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo did say the club would explore all of its options. Technically, that means looking at ways to get the top selection, where Washington guard Markelle Fultz is currently projected to go and the Celtics could be persuaded to swap.

Boston would be willing to take the Sixers’ call, but when you listen to Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck talk about dealing the pick, it’s difficult to get the sense that a trade is likely. In fact, he’ll come right out and say it’s their intention to make the pick “unless someone blows us away with an offer.”

“If you’re going to trade this pick as part of a package for an established star making max, you’ve got to send max money out the door as well,” Grousbeck said on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston. “You’ve got to send more guys along, so this guy coming back better be the second coming. What’s more, he’s going to be halfway through his career, whoever he is, and he’s going to be paid right now a ton of money, which restricts you in other ways.

“If you can get a really good guy with this pick, you’ve got him, you can build with him, you can grow with him, you can coach him up, and you get to max money eventually -- five, six years down the road -- but it’s a totally different thing.”

When you start looking at players who might qualify as “the second coming” on the Sixers roster, the list is short -- Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons -- and those guys aren’t going anywhere. Sorry, Jahlil Okafor isn’t getting it done. Even Embiid and Simmons aren’t the kind of established star Grousbeck was thinking about, though they’re the types of talent that would at least warrant a conversation.

Since trading either Embiid or Simmons would be counterproductive, we can probably rule this out as an option for Colangelo to explore.

