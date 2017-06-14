The700Level

Carlos Ruiz pitches for Mariners — and actually does OK

By Josh Ellis | CSNPhilly.com June 14, 2017 12:00 AM

We love you Chooch, but maybe pitching is not your thing.

In the eighth inning of a 19-6 game Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners called upon Carlos Ruiz to pitch after the second seven-run inning for the Minnesota Twins. It didn't go so well, but it could have been a lot worse.

Ruiz, who had appeared in 1,109 major-league games, was making his debut on the mound.

He opened the inning against Eddie Rosario, and after Ruiz started him with a 78-mph strike, Rosario belted his third home run of the night to center to give the Twins a 20-6 lead.

Ruiz then walked Ehire Adrianza before nearly allowing a home run to Chris Himenez, a play that was challenged and remained a double.

With second and third and no one out, Ruiz went to work.

He faced Robbie Grossman and got him to pop out to second before walking Max Kepler on five pitches to load the bases. Ruiz caught Kennys Vargas looking on strikes and fielded his own position, getting Eduardo Escobar to ground out to end the inning.

All told, Ruiz threw 30 pitches, 14 for strikes and topped out at 84.4 mph.

Here he is in all of his glory. You can watch all three of his outs right here.

He did a great job working out of a bases-loaded jam, but before you say he's better than how the Phillies' bullpen has done this season, he should probably keep his day job.

Jeremy Maclin bypassed Eagles for Baltimore because crabcakes are delicious (probably)

By Enrico Campitelli June 13, 2017 4:23 PM

Here's a fun story about Jeremy Maclin not returning to the Eagles.

Once the surprise of Maclin being released by the Kansas City Chiefs wore off, Eagles fans naturally wondered about a return to Philadelphia. Forget that the Birds had just recently signed Alshon Jeffery and Torey Smith. All the receivers belong to us.

(We never thought the Eagles needed him back fwiw)

But a deal in Buffalo or Baltimore always seemed more likely for a variety of reasons. Money, yes, but also seafood.

As CSN Mid-Atlantic pointed out, a Maryland seafood joint attempted to woo Maclin to Baltimore with the promise of free crabcakes for as long as he was employed by the Ravens.

Not sure that would get it done, they upped the offer to free crabcakes FOR LIFE!

And sure enough, Maclin inked a two-year deal with the Ravens and you best believe he wants some of that sweet seafood action.

CSN Mid-Atlantic caught up with John Minadakis who is the CEO of the restaurant and isn't real worried about the cost of unlimited crabcakes.

"How many crab cakes can one person eat?" Minadakis said. "It's not going to take us out of business. That's for sure."

I suppose it's better to make ths sort of offer to a skinny wide reciever as opposed to, say, a 400-pound tight end.

Vince Papale delivered cheesesteak to Eagles walk-on hopeful RaShaun Sligh, offered words of advice

By Enrico Campitelli June 13, 2017 3:24 PM

You've probably seen photos of the guy camped outside of the Eagles training facility in South Philadelphia with a sign looking for a tryout. His efforts appear to be garnering more and more attention and even a talk with the pioneer of making the Eagles off the street.

RaShaun Sligh is a 24-year-old football player who once attended a pro day at Temple University as a student but never actually suited up for the Owls' football team. He's certainly got perseverance because he's been out there for the better part of a week.

His sign reads that he just "wants an opportunity to be an Eagle."

Sligh's efforts are certainly gaining some steam. He appeared on 94 WIP last week and also chatted with Howie Roseman and Malcolm Jenkins on Monday.

He hasn't earned a tryout just yet, but he's not giving up.

"I love the game," he told Angelo Cataldi. "I really do in my heart believe I can help the Eagles organization win some games."

His hopes are a long shot but he wouldn't be the first guy to make the Eagles off the streets.

Every Eagles fan is familiar with the story of Vince Papale that was turned into the Disney movie "Invincible" starring Mark Wahlberg as the bartender-turned-Eagle.

Papale has turned his short stint as a walk-on with the Eagles in the 70's into a motivational speaker and he used some of his personal experience to stop outside of the NovaCare Complex on Tuesday and speak to Sligh about his dream of making it in the NFL.

I spoke with Vince this afternoon about his quick meeting with Sligh.

"He didn't know who I was at first," Papale told CSNPhilly.com. "I said, 'I know where you're coming from, I'm Vince Papale.' He almost passed out he was so appreciative. I liked his reaction right from the beginning. He's got a great attitude."

Papale actually invited to treat Sligh to lunch over at Chickie's and Pete's but the latest Eagles hopeful didn't want to leave his post outside of the facility because he hadn't talked to any coaches yet today.

So Vince delivered him a cheesesteak and some crab fries to go along with a message of hope.

"'Chase your dreams,' I told him. He didn’t ask me for anything. They told me back in the day I couldn’t do it and I got it done. 'Keep grinding, keep hustling, and maybe you’ll get your shot.'"

Papale said he was particularly appreciative of the word choices on Sligh's sign.

"I used the same words back in the 70's. All I wanted was an opportunity. So I get it. You never know what’s going to happen."

Stranger things have happened. Maybe they'll make another movie about it someday. Or at least maybe RaShaun can get another free cheesesteak along the way.

