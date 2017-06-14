Carlos Ruiz pitches for Mariners — and actually does OK

We love you Chooch, but maybe pitching is not your thing.

In the eighth inning of a 19-6 game Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners called upon Carlos Ruiz to pitch after the second seven-run inning for the Minnesota Twins. It didn't go so well, but it could have been a lot worse.

Ruiz, who had appeared in 1,109 major-league games, was making his debut on the mound.

He opened the inning against Eddie Rosario, and after Ruiz started him with a 78-mph strike, Rosario belted his third home run of the night to center to give the Twins a 20-6 lead.

Ruiz then walked Ehire Adrianza before nearly allowing a home run to Chris Himenez, a play that was challenged and remained a double.

With second and third and no one out, Ruiz went to work.

He faced Robbie Grossman and got him to pop out to second before walking Max Kepler on five pitches to load the bases. Ruiz caught Kennys Vargas looking on strikes and fielded his own position, getting Eduardo Escobar to ground out to end the inning.

All told, Ruiz threw 30 pitches, 14 for strikes and topped out at 84.4 mph.

Here he is in all of his glory. You can watch all three of his outs right here.

CARLOS RUIZ IS PITCHING!!!! pic.twitter.com/MsRHbFXv8O — John Stolnis (@FelskeFiles) June 14, 2017

He did a great job working out of a bases-loaded jam, but before you say he's better than how the Phillies' bullpen has done this season, he should probably keep his day job.