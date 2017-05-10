The700Level

Chase Utley nearly pulls off hidden-ball trick in rare 1st base start

By Steven Tydings | CSNPhilly.com May 10, 2017 11:40 PM

Chase Utley may be a second baseman by trade, but he looks more than comfortable at first base. 

In his first start of the season at first base, the current Dodger attempted the oldest trick in the book: the hidden ball trick. It was unsuccessful but it was a brilliant effort by the former Phillie.

With Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison on first base after a single, Kenta Maeda attempted a pickoff. Harrison dove back safe on Utley's tag and Utley faked a throw back to first. He tried tagging Harrison again as the Pirates' 2B got up, but Harrison stayed on the bag, laughing at the crafty move by Utley.

Check out the play here:

This is just Utley's 26th start of his career at first base, most of which came in his first two seasons in Philadelphia. He's only getting the start there because of injury. The Dodgers' starting first baseman Adrian Gonzalez is on the disabled list and top 1B prospect Cody Bellinger has moved to left field after a torn ACL for starting left fielder Andrew Toles. 

Utley has slumped this season, but maybe first base is the answer. He started Wednesday night with an RBI single and RBI double to extend the Dodgers' lead over the visiting Pirates.

And he hasn't been too shabby in the field, making a nice play on a ball off first base.

Mark Sanchez no longer making babies cry, now cheering them up

By Enrico Campitelli May 11, 2017 10:24 AM

Let's be real: anyone who has watched Mark Sanchez play football can appreciate a good laugh.

Mike Hall, a sports reporter for the Big Ten Network, experienced as much in real life. Only Sanchez wasn't playing football. He was sitting at the table next to him in a restaurant.

As the story on Twitter goes, Hall was out to dinner when his little kid started crying. The two dudes at the table next to him didn't freak out, instead they attempted to cheer the baby up.

Those two dudes were Mark Sanchez and Kyle Long, both members of the Chicago Bears.

They had a fun Twitter exchange afterwards and Long even volunteered his babysitting skills.

Evgeni Malkin plays Ilya Bryzgalov silly on Twitter

By CSNPhilly.com Staff May 11, 2017 12:04 AM

Oh, Bryz.

Everyone's favorite former Flyers goalie took a shot at the Penguins earlier this week when he tweeted this out while the Capitals were wrapping up a convincing Game 6 win to force a decisive Game 7.

Mr. Ilya Bryzgalov was clearly not giving the Penguins a chance in Game 7 on the road.

Well, what do you know, Pittsburgh blanks Washington, 2-0, on Wednesday night to hand the Capitals another early playoff exit while advancing to the Eastern Conference finals.

So Evgeni Malkin, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, took to Twitter and made Bryzgalov eat crow.

Big time.

Knowing Bryz, he may actually take him up on this and attend. But the responses to Malkin's tweet are pretty darn funny.

Well played, Malkin.

Bryz, keep up the work on Twitter — it's always appreciated.

