Chase Utley nearly pulls off hidden-ball trick in rare 1st base start

Chase Utley may be a second baseman by trade, but he looks more than comfortable at first base.

In his first start of the season at first base, the current Dodger attempted the oldest trick in the book: the hidden-ball trick. It was unsuccessful but it was a brilliant effort by the former Phillie.

With Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison on first base after a single, Kenta Maeda attempted a pickoff. Harrison dove back safe on Utley's tag and Utley faked a throw back to first. He tried tagging Harrison again as the Pirates' 2B got up, but Harrison stayed on the bag, laughing at the crafty move by Utley.

This is just Utley's 26th start of his career at first base, most of which came in his first two seasons in Philadelphia. He's only getting the start there because of injury. The Dodgers' starting first baseman Adrian Gonzalez is on the disabled list and top 1B prospect Cody Bellinger has moved to left field after a torn ACL for starting leftfielder Andrew Toles.

Utley has slumped this season, but maybe first base is the answer. He started Wednesday night with an RBI single and RBI double to extend the Dodgers' lead over the visiting Pirates.

And he hasn't been too shabby in the field, making a nice play on a ball off first base.