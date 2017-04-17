The700Level

Chris Long explains why he won't visit White House with Patriots

By Enrico Campitelli April 17, 2017 2:18 PM

Chris Long has some big shoes to fill in Philadelphia, both on and off the field. Connor Barwin may have taken a step back last season while wearing a uniform but he continued to be a progressive force in the community.

Long isn't one to shy away from making a statement as well.

He's one of a handful of New England Patriots players who will not be visiting the White House when the Super Bowl Champions visit President Donald Trump.

In a video by Green Stripe News, Long touches on the decision.

"(When) my son grows up -- and I believe the legacy of our president is going to be what it is -- I don’t want him to say, 'Hey Dad, why’d you go when you knew the right thing was to not go?'" Long said.

You can watch the clip below in which long talks alongside Patriots fans and fellow teammates.

[via Sporting News]

Darren Daulton once threatened to rip Mitch Williams' arm off

By Enrico Campitelli April 18, 2017 3:19 PM

One of the few bright spots to the Phillies pretty awful start to the 2017 season is the addition of John Kruk to the game telecasts.

Kruk, not surprisingly, calls it like he sees it. He's just generally fun to listen to. And with the Phillies doing their share of losing, he sees plenty of negatives and doesn't feel the need to sugar coat.

One of the other benefits of having Kruk around is his new podcast -- dubbed the Krukcast.

In his debut episode, Kruk talked about the 1993 Phillies that won the National League and went on to fall short to Joe Carter and the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series. There's also a fun story about the guy who gave up that blast, Mitchie Poo himself.

In talking about that squad being a selfless team, Kruk says Darren Daulton demanded it. That's when Kruk tells a fun tale.

"There was an incident, it's been documented, with Mitch Williams our closer," Kruk began. "Terry Mulholland pitched the gem of a complete game, which Terry had a knack to do. When he started it, he wanted to finish it. Mitch came in and he was upset. He yelled at Jimmy Fregosi for not bringing him in, 'If I'm you're closer you gotta put me in that game.' Darren took Mitch to the back room and said, 'Look, that's not what we're about and if that ever happens again I'll rip your arm off and you'll never pitch again.'"

"We understood that Darren didn't have meetings but when he said something we listened and we took it to heart because Jimmy Fregosi demanded that of Darren and then Darren in return demanded that of us."

"You can't find a better leader in baseball. When he got traded to the Florida Marlins in 1997, Jim Leyland was their manager and he said they wouldn't have won without Darren."

You can listen to the whole episode with Kruk below.

 

Eagles draft targets at No. 14: Alabama TE O.J. Howard

By Andrew Kulp | The700Level April 18, 2017 1:13 PM

O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 251 pounds

2016: 45 REC, 595 YDS, 13.2 AVG, 3 TD
2015: 38 REC, 602 YDS, 15.8 AVG, 2 TD
2014: 17 REC, 260 YDS, 15.3 AVG
2013: 14 REC, 269 YDS, 19.2 AVG, 2 TD

40-yard dash: 4.51 seconds
Bench press: 22 reps
Vertical jump: 30.0 inches
Broad jump: 121.0 inches
3-cone drill: 6.85 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.16 seconds
60-yard shuttle: 11.46 seconds

Do the Eagles really need another tight end? I don’t know, do you think Carson Wentz could use a weapon who produced nine receptions for 314 yards and 3 touchdowns in the last two national championship games?

If O.J. Howard is somehow still available when the Eagles are on the clock with the 14th-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, "need" goes completely out the window. This kid possesses the athleticism of a wide receiver or running back, only contained in the body of a tight end -- and if he proved anything on college football's biggest stage the past two years, that kind of rare ability can take over games.

From a pure measureables standpoint, Howard is reminiscent of L.J. Smith, only bigger, faster and far more accomplished out of college. And while Smith could never quite put the total package together during his six seasons with the Eagles, he occasionally provided glimpses into what that type of speed down the seam can affect defenses in a west coast offense.

At times, it appears Zach Ertz is on the brink of becoming that threat for the Eagles. Even still, Ertz ran the 40 in 4.76 seconds -- a whole .25 seconds slower than Howard. These are not the same players.

Howard doesn't necessarily imperil Ertz's role, either. If anything, they would complement each other. Just imagine defenses trying to cover two towering tight ends who can run, with the likes of Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith on the perimeters. An offense that operates primarily out of a two-tight end formation is just about unheard of in the NFL these days, although Howard is practically another wideout.

Trey Burton can line up all over the place and contribute on special teams, so introducing Howard into the ecosystem doesn't eliminate his role as much as it reduces room for growth. Brent Celek, on the other hand, is 32 and clearly in decline -- life without the 10-year veteran is right around the corner, so there’s room for Howard on the roster.

The Eagles don’t "need" to invest the 14th pick in another tight end with Ertz under contract and Burton a viable option as a No. 2. Then again, talents like Howard aren't easy to come by, so he certainly should be a consideration.

Perhaps it's fortunate that the draft may take care of the Eagles' problem for them, as Howard may not slip out of the top 10. He probably shouldn't. While his overall production at Alabama wasn't outrageous, naturally raising some questions as to why, seeing him dominate the competition when it mattered most ought to be enough for a team to take the chance he can do the same at the next level.

Even a team like the Eagles -- with an embarrassment of riches at the tight end position and greater needs elsewhere -- would have to give Howard some serious thought.

 

