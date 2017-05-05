Claude Giroux punched by his Flyers teammate during worlds

When you’re winless since last August, everyone knows the best remedy to get out of such a slump is … create a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air parody video?

Some fans will surely question the timing of this considering the Union are two games from away matching the longest winless streak in MLS history. But Saturday’s game vs. the Red Bulls is being billed as “Throwback Night,” so recreating the opening-credits scene from the iconic 1990s TV show makes sense. And, hey, it can’t be bad that the guys are loose and having fun, right?





Also: they did a bang-up job. The highlights:

1) Top scorer C.J. Sapong kills it as Will Smith, though some might question why he spray paints his shirt (it’s only supposed to be the armpits!) and doesn’t hold his nose exiting the “cab.” Also, for accuracy stake, shouldn’t it have ended with him getting traded to LA?

1) Fabinho as the referee. Absolutely brilliant casting decision.

2) John McCarthy as the bully, along with equally fearsome goalies Andre Blake and Jake McGuire, the latter of whom just had his biggest role with the Union to date.

4) Warren Creavalle and Marcus Epps playing excellent 90s TV defense.

4) Derrick Jones as the aunt — you obviously want to pick a 20-year-old kid for that role.

5) Some random guy as the driver. (Looks closer). Wait, that’s Ken Tribbett — I remember him!

6) Ben Franklin, William Penn, Betsy Ross and Rocky Balbo listed as producers. Good gets.

Here’s the original to compare and contrast, if for some weird reason you don't have it memorized:





And if you want to go down the MLS-team-does-a-parody-video rabbit hole (what?), you should watch the Chicago Fire spoofing Ferris Bueller and the San Jose Earthquakes recreating Home Alone.

But the Union’s may just have made the best of them all. At least they’re winning at something!