The 2017 IIHF World Championships are underway and things got heated between Flyers teammates Radko Gudas, playing for the Czech Republic, and Claude Giroux, the captain of Team Canada.
Less than 10 minutes into the first game of the tournament for either team, as part of a larger scrap between the teams, Gudas unleashed a vicious, no-look, punch to Giroux that dropped the Flyers' captain with one punch.
When you’re winless since last August, everyone knows the best remedy to get out of such a slump is … create a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air parody video?
Some fans will surely question the timing of this considering the Union are two games from away matching the longest winless streak in MLS history. But Saturday’s game vs. the Red Bulls is being billed as “Throwback Night,” so recreating the opening-credits scene from the iconic 1990s TV show makes sense. And, hey, it can’t be bad that the guys are loose and having fun, right?
Also: they did a bang-up job. The highlights:
1) Top scorer C.J. Sapong kills it as Will Smith, though some might question why he spray paints his shirt (it’s only supposed to be the armpits!) and doesn’t hold his nose exiting the “cab.” Also, for accuracy stake, shouldn’t it have ended with him getting traded to LA?
1) Fabinho as the referee. Absolutely brilliant casting decision.
2) John McCarthy as the bully, along with equally fearsome goalies Andre Blake and Jake McGuire, the latter of whom just had his biggest role with the Union to date.
4) Warren Creavalle and Marcus Epps playing excellent 90s TV defense.
4) Derrick Jones as the aunt — you obviously want to pick a 20-year-old kid for that role.
5) Some random guy as the driver. (Looks closer). Wait, that’s Ken Tribbett — I remember him!
6) Ben Franklin, William Penn, Betsy Ross and Rocky Balbo listed as producers. Good gets.
Here’s the original to compare and contrast, if for some weird reason you don't have it memorized:
LaVar and his son, soon-to-be NBA point guard Lonzo Ball, released the first set of shoes from Big Baller Brand, their independent competitor for Nike, Under Armour and Adidas.
Releasing new shoes isn't usually a big deal unless the shoes are widely panned (see the Curry Twos). However, these shoes aren't garnering conversation for the design: Instead, it's the price tag. The ZO2, Lonzo's first signature shoe, will cost $495. The Balls appear to be marketing the shoe as a designer brand, thus the cost being higher than a normal basketball shoe from Nike or a similar brand.