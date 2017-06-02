The700Level

Comparing Jalen Mills to the cornerback class of 2016

By Andrew Kulp | The700Level June 02, 2017 10:34 AM

Some Eagles fans simply don't know decent cornerback play when they see it. Case in point, there are still people who don’t realize Asante Samuel was one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL for most of his four-year stint with the club, from 2008 to 2011.

No, Jalen Mills was not one of the best cornerbacks in the league last season. Yes, it is concerning he enters this season as the Eagles' No. 1 corner. But on the topic of decent corners, Mills did author a respectable rookie campaign -- especially for a seventh-round draft pick -- yet some folks want to act like he was the second coming of Bradley Fletcher.

The statistic I've often cited is opponents' passer rating against Mills in coverage, where he finished tied for 53rd out of 79 qualifying cornerbacks, according to Pro Football Focus. That's not bad, all things considered -- better than teammates Nolan Carroll (58th) and Leodis McKelvin (75th), anyway.

The rankings are also lacking some context, in large part because 70 of the players on that list were in the NFL prior to last season. Perhaps we would get a clearer picture of Mills’ rookie year if his performance were stacked up against other rookies.

Reader Jarrid Frye asked how Mills compared to the draft class of 2016. It’s a good question, so we decided to take a look. These are all of the cornerbacks who took at least 50 percent of the defensive snaps, which right away excludes a lot of players who couldn’t even get on the field. Also note where each player was drafted.

  1. Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars (fifth overall) – 76.6 opponents’ passer rating
    28. James Bradberry, Panthers (62nd) – 85.5
    39. Artie Burns, Steelers (25th) – 91.2 
    44. Daryl Worley, Panthers (77th) – 91.7
    48. Tavon Young, Ravens (104th) – 95.1
    51. Eli Apple, Giants (10th) – 97.2
    t53. Jalen Mills, Eagles (233rd) – 97.7
    64. Vernon Hargreaves, Buccaneers (11th) – 102.7
    70. Anthony Brown, Cowboys (189th) – 105.3

Everybody ahead of Mills was taken at least 100 picks earlier, half of them going in the first round. Even then, only Ramsey and Bradberry fared considerably better. And if we expand the list to corners who played 25 percent of the snaps, of the four who added to the mix, only Rashard Robinson for the 49ers -- 133rd overall -- is ahead of Mills.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz cautioned this week that we cannot takes Mills' development for granted. At the same time, the teams that drafted these corners are hoping, if not expecting improvement. Why should Mills be any different?

Obviously, merely looking at passer ratings is an overly simplistic way of judging cornerback play as well, but it gives us a picture. Ignoring his peers, Mills limited receivers to 9.3 yards per pass attempt faced and surrendered just one touchdown. He was hardly getting torched up and down the field.

Mills' development is not assured, but if it continues, his rookie season suggests he could become a perfectly capable cornerback. He may never be Asante Samuel, but he certainly isn't Bradley Fletcher, either.

Redskins fan Dale Earnhardt Jr. won't have to drive Eagles car after all

By The700Level.com June 02, 2017 11:24 AM

Well, it turns out Dale Earnhardt Jr. won't have to drive an Eagles car after all. 

Back in April, Earnhardt's sponsor, Axalta, revealed a new look to his No. 88 car that included an Eagles' logo, wings and midnight green. Earnhardt, a Redskins fan, wasn't thrilled (see story)

"I'm really sad about that being a Redskins fan," he said. "I hope all my Redskins pals don't disown me." 

Earnhardt doesn't have anything to worry about. He doesn't have to drive the Eagles car at the Pocono 500 on June 11 thanks to an NFL rule. 

According to NBC Sports, club logos can't be used in the promotion or presentation of another sport. This Eagles-themed Axalta All-Pro Teachers logo is no exception. Instead, Earnhardt will drive with a traditional paint scheme. 

Here's the statement from the Eagles: 

“Having been reminded of the NFL’s policy, we understand and respect their point of view. While we are disappointed that we will not have the opportunity to increase the visibility of the Axalta All-Pro Teachers program through the Pocono 400 this year, we remain committed to supporting STEM curriculum and the educators who inspire our youth through our relationship with Axalta.” 

FakeWIPCaller’s 10-point plan for the Sixers offseason

By FakeWIPCaller June 02, 2017 11:01 AM

When it comes to Philadelphia sports these days, everything is bad. 

The Phillies can't get a win. Herrera, Galvis, and Franco all forgot how to hit over the winter.  Mike Trout just tore a thumb ligament, meaning the Phillies can't trade for him for 8 to 10 weeks. 

The Rocky statue is closed for repairs. It's the Stanley Cup Finals this week and the Flyers were eliminated three months ago. The Eagles' starting cornerbacks are still Jalen Mills and Patrick Robinson, and worst of all, Carson Wentz ate a cheesesteak made from venison. 

So I guess it's up to the Sixers to save our city from infamy and laughingstock status. What could possibly go wrong? 

Luckily, Sam Hinkie is long gone, and the Sixers can finally get down to business and build a winning team. Can they do it? Only if they follow my fool-proof, 10-point, offseason plan, using all of our future draft picks and cap space: 

1. Trade up for Markelle Fultz.

2. Trade into the first round again and draft Malik Monk. 

3. Trade up for one more first round pick and get that fat guy with the beard from Gonzaga. 

4. Use all four second-round picks on different Villanova players. 

5. Trade Jahlil Okafor. 

6. Trade that annoying future Lakers pick. 

7. Trade the future Kings pick, but only if necessary. 

8. Sign Kyle Lowry.

9. Sign JJ Redick.

10. Take the entire current medical staff and fire them into the sun.

I see no reason why Bryan Colangelo can't do all ten of those moves. 

I know you Sam Hinkie lovers aren't into this kind of roster construction. You prefer to just keep trading for more and more draft picks to be used on injured guys. Who would you rather have -- a Simmons/Fultz/Lowry/Saric/Embiid lineup, or a squad fronted by JaKarr Sampson and Hollis Thompson?  Sorry, Spike -- some of us are ready to win, right now. 

But if for some reason the Sixers decide to keep their third overall pick, they'll have to draft someone. A ranking of my Sixers pick preference, and the injury that I expect them keep them out for their entire rookie year: 

1. Josh "Torn ACL" Jackson

2. Malik "Ruptured Achilles" Monk

3. D'Aaron "Torn Labrum" Fox

4. Jayson "Setback" Tatum 

5. Jonathan "Plantar Fascitis" Isaac

6. Dennis "Broken Shooting Hand" Smith, Jr 

7. Frank "Inconclusive X-rays" Ntilikina

8. Lauri "Bone Bruise" Markkanen

9. Donovan "Mystery Illness" Mitchell 

10. Bam "Baby Bynum" Adebayo 

I’ll see you in Fall 2018, whoever you are. 

Other Philly Sports takes: 

- The worst thing about that story of Boston fans yelling racial slurs at the Orioles' Adam Jones is the mean things the media would say about Philadelphia fans if that happened here. Sickens me, in fact. 

- By charging the mound and throwing his helmet at the Giants' pitcher on Monday, Bryce Harper became a Phillie, two years ahead of schedule. Don't worry, by the time he gets here he'll have mastered actually landing the helmet throw. 

- Great move by the Eagles to sign LeGarrette Blount. I've liked that guy ever since he punched a guy in a college game. 

Follow @FakeWIPCaller on Twitter. 

