The complete Eagles guide to the first round of the 2017 NFL draft

It’s difficult to say who the Eagles will take with the No. 14 choice in the 2017 NFL draft. With needs at just about every position on the roster, and trading up or down always a possibility, almost nothing is off limits. There doesn't seem to be a great deal of consensus on how to rank the prospects, either, so even narrowing the list is difficult.

Still, after many months of arduous debate and bluster, there is at least some sense of what the Eagles' options will be. We've pared our list down to 23 names, which seems like a lot, but a case can be made for anybody who's made it here. And if you click through, we've taken a more in-depth look at 16 of our prospects and explored why they may or may not be a fit.

This handy guide eliminates the prospects who are expected to be gone well before the Eagles pick, or are extreme long shots in the first round, whether there's a trade or not. In other words, while 23 players presents about the broadest view possible of the draft, we're fairly confident one of these names will be on the roster in less than a week.

RUNNING BACK

Dalvin Cook, Florida State (Stats, measureables and profile)

A true dual threat and perfect fit for the West Coast offense, Cook is a risk nonetheless. Issues with ball security, and multiple injuries and arrests are not easy to overlook. Otherwise, there may not be a more gifted running back in the draft.

Leonard Fournette, LSU (Stats, measureables and profile)

A devastating, downhill, between-the-tackles runner, Fournette is not a prototypical West Coast back. Can become a weapon in the passing attack with work, but is not uncomfortable catching passes or in protection as is. May be off the board before Eagles pick.

Christian McCaffrey, Stanford (Stats, measureables and profile)

Arguably the best all-purpose back in the draft. McCaffrey has a smooth, patient running style, tremendous vision, and is an elite receiver out of the backfield. Returns kicks and punts. Concerns over durability raised, though it’s unclear why.

WIDE RECEIVER

Corey Davis, Western Michigan (Stats, measureables and profile)

The most prolific receiver in NCAA Division I/FBS history, Davis possesses prototypical size and strength, isn't afraid to go over the middle, and can make a defender miss or break a tackle. Polished route-runner who doesn't drop many passes.

John Ross, Washington (Stats, measureables and profile)

Set the all-time record for fastest 40-yard dash in NFL Scouting Combine history. Defensive backs better give a cushion, or they'll get burned. Dangerous kickoff returner, too. History of injuries -- especially lower body -- and diminutive size are concerns.

Mike Williams, Clemson (Stats, measureables and profile)

Big, physical receiver who's at his best when the football is up for grabs. Williams is dangerous at every level of the field, but especially deep and inside the red zone. No issues going over the middle and making contested catches.

TIGHT END

O.J. Howard, Alabama (Stats, measureables and profile)

With receptions for 314 yards and 3 touchdowns in two national championship games, Howard dominated on the big stage. Rare combination of wide receiver-running back athleticism in a tight end's body. May be off the board before Eagles pick.

David Njoku, Miami

Outstanding production in 2016, but limited body of work overall. Njoku possesses the size and athleticism to be a receiving threat, particularly in the red zone. Drops are an issue and needs a lot of work as a blocker.

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Garrett Bolles, Utah

Tremendous athleticism for an offensive lineman and flashes a mean streak, but play strength is an issue. With just one season in the FBS, Bolles still has room to develop, although he also turns 25 this year.

Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin (Stats, measureables and profile)

Successfully made the jump from Division III to Wisconsin, earning first-team All-American distinction in lone season. A sound technician, Ramczyk projects as a left tackle, though he lacks ideal length. Passion for football also a question mark.

OFFENSIVE GUARD

Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky

Likely to move inside after starting at left tackle. Lamp has experience at guard as well, so the position change isn't difficult to project. Dominated the competition in the C-USA conference, but the NFL might be a different story.

DEFENSIVE END

Derek Barnett, Tennessee (Stats, measureables and profile)

One of the most productive pass rushers in NCAA history, Barnett wins at the point of attack with a combination of strength, motor and sophisticated technique. Big frame and impressive agility and bend, but lacks explosion or high-end straight-line speed.

Taco Charlton, Michigan (Stats, measureables and profile)

At 6-foot-6, 277 pounds, Charlton's size is a huge draw. Difficult to move off of the line of scrimmage and can collapse the pocket, but only a one-year starter who was inconsistent and doesn't possess great speed off the edge.

Charles Harris, Missouri

While not especially physically imposing or explosive, Harris was a disruptive force in 2015, finishing second in the SEC with 18.5 tackles for loss. Numbers dropped off last season after scheme change, but he can still make plays in the backfield (12 TFL, 9.0 SK).

Takkarist McKinley, UCLA (Stats, measureables and profile)

Only one 4-3 edge defender timed faster than McKinley in the 40-yard dash at the 2017 scouting combine. Needs to add strength and more pass-rush moves to his repertoire, but his speed could be especially enticing in the wide nine.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Malik McDowell, Michigan State (Stats, measureables and profile)

Intriguing combination of size and speed for an interior lineman, but production dipped in 2016. While an ankle injury may have been to blame, McDowell’s effort has been called into question. Could line up at end from time to time.

LINEBACKER

Reuben Foster, Alabama (Stats, measureables and profile)

Known for hard hits, Foster combines physicality with the athleticism to run sideline to sideline. Shows potential as a run defender and pass rusher, but did little in coverage. Injuries, poor tackling form and a string of off-field incidents are concerns. May be off the board before Eagles pick.

Haason Reddick, Temple

Ridiculous production last season with 22.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 1 interception and 3 forced fumbles. Shift to linebacker in a 4-3 would be an adjustment, but at 6-foot-1, 237 pounds with 4.5 speed, there’s no reason Reddick couldn't.

CORNERBACK

Gareon Conley, Ohio State (Stats, measureables and profile)

A two-year starter, Conley has the size and speed to match up against and run with receivers on the perimeters. Quality tape and solid numbers backed up by combine performance. Experience with man and zone coverages. Needs improvement in run support.

Marlon Humphrey, Alabama (Stats, measureables and profile)

Physical corner with a broad frame to jam and re-route receivers at the line of scrimmage. Humphrey maintains tight coverage beyond the five-yard window. Aggressive in run support and knows how to finish. Could track the ball better in the air.

Kevin King, Washington (Stats, measureables and profile)

There may not be a more impressive physical specimen at corner. King is 6-foot-3, with the quickness, balance and agility to turn and run with receivers. Aggressive in run support. Intelligent and versatile, with experience outside, in the slot and at safety.

Tre’Davious White, LSU (Stats, measureables and profile)

Unrivaled experience with four years starting experience in the SEC. Durable, productive, and a leader on and off the field. Played outside and in the slot, in addition to returning punts. Decent size, though not ideal.

SAFETY

Jabrill Peppers, Michigan

Maybe more of a sub-package specialist than a pure safety, Peppers is an intriguing prospect. Lined up all over Michigan’s defense, including linebacker and nickel cornerback. Production wasn't impressive, indicating potential jack of all trades, master of none.