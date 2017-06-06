The700Level

Cutting Torrey Smith would be shortsighted decision by Eagles

By Andrew Kulp | The700Level June 06, 2017 12:08 PM

The Eagles signed Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith in free agency, then added Mack Hollins and Shelton Gibson in the draft, but if you thought that would stop fans from clamoring for every big-name receiver who hits the market, you were wrong.

Jeremy Maclin was released by the Kansas City Chiefs last week, and though the Eagles don't have an apparent need at wide receiver, people want him anyway. People want Maclin so bad, some want the Eagles to create a need by cutting Smith.

Their rationale is simple enough to follow. Maclin is the superior player, and the Eagles can part ways with Smith for relatively cheap – a tidy $500,000 in dead money against the salary cap.

It's also an incredibly shortsighted way of looking at things. Maclin may be better, but he isn't necessarily a better fit for the Eagles in 2017, nor is he better than Smith by the margin you might think.

The Eagles haven't lacked a receiver who can work the short and intermediate areas of the field the past two seasons. That's Jordan Matthews. What the offense has been missing -- really since the departure of DeSean Jackson -- is somebody who can stretch the field.

That's Smith. In fact, Smith is second only to Jackson among active players with 17.0 yards per reception, making him one of the best deep threats in the NFL. With the exception of one season, Maclin has always been a relatively average vertical target.

Look at the numbers. With 4.3 receptions of 40 or more yards per year, Smith has averaged nearly one more than Maclin (3.4) every season, even excluding the year he missed with a torn ACL.

While one extra 40-yard play may not sound like much, it also doesn't take into account all the times Smith's speed drew a penalty. On average, Maclin is worth 1.71 defensive pass interference calls for 32.0 yards, compared to Smith earning 4.83 flags for 102.7 yards per season, according to Football Outsiders.

Smith very clearly is the more dangerous receiver downfield. However, if we treat penalties as if they were catches -- because they're just as good -- Smith begins to narrow the gap with Maclin statistically.

Adjusted for pass interference penalties, Maclin averages 945.6 yards per season, compared to 856.7 for Smith. And there already isn't a huge difference in touchdown catches, with Maclin only edging Smith 6.6 to 6.2.

There isn't a massive difference between the two in terms of dropped passes, either. Maclin is the more sure-handed of the two with 5.4 drops per season to Smith's 7.0, according to data from Pro Football Focus.

Maclin is the superior player overall, and nobody would try to argue otherwise. But Smith gives the Eagles offense a whole different dynamic, while the return of the long ball should open up the middle of the field for Matthews, a big possession receiver with upside.

To be fair, Smith is coming off of a terrible season with the San Francisco 49ers. However, as recently as 2015, Smith was still a viable deep threat, leading the league with 20.1 yards per reception.

It’s not as if Maclin was well last season. Slowed by a groin injury, Maclin had his least productive year as a pro. Given his sudden release, it's fair to wonder if he's 100 percent.

At least the Eagles know Smith is healthy. He's also a year younger, and doesn't have near Maclin’s extensive medical history. Furthermore, Smith's contract is a series of club options that give the Eagles control through 2019 -- a structure and length Maclin is unlikely to accept.

Even if we were to assume Maclin returns to his pre-2016 form, would sign a team-friendly deal, all while Smith's regression continued, releasing Smith now would be poor form at best. At worst, it would damage the Eagles' ability to do business with free agents in the future.

No, the Eagles could not have predicted Maclin would suddenly become available in June. Still, they had been pursuing Smith since last offseason, offering an opportunity to revive his career. If the Eagles cut him now, they would at minimum ensure Smith's agent would hesitate to direct another client their way again.

Again, if the Eagles were to do anything here, putting Matthews on the trade block makes the most sense. Maclin has spent a lot of time in the slot the last few years to begin with, and if his quickness as diminished at all with age and injury, it's the best position for him.

It's debatable whether that would make the Eagles better. What can't be argued after watching this team for the past few years is they need a legitimate deep threat to take the pressure off the rest of the receiving corps. That's not Maclin.

The Eagles can't rely on Gibson to provide the offense with a proper deep threat, either. The rookie out West Virginia is fast, but there have been a lot of speedy guys to come through the NFL who did nothing.

Smith is a proven option, and he serves a specific purpose, one that's long been missing from the Eagles' offense. He deserves a shot to fill the void. A Maclin reunion may be a nice thought, but the Eagles don't need to get every receiver who comes along -- especially now.

Al Pacino to reportedly play Joe Paterno in new movie about Jerry Sandusky scandal

By Enrico Campitelli June 05, 2017 3:59 PM

Al Pacino is set to play legendary and controversial Penn State football coach Joe Paterno in an upcoming film about the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal, according to Kate Stanhope of the Hollywood Reporter

The project is in the works at HBO and it has Barry Levinson attached to direct and executive produce the film.

No word yet and who will portray Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky who is in prison after being found guilty of over 40 sexual abuse charges in 2012.

The scandal is a black eye on a program that was long viewed as one of the more respectable in all of college sports prior to Sandusky's atrocities coming to light. Paterno was viewed as the guiding patriarch of that program and it shocked the school's alumni to learn that Paterno turned a blind eye to any of Sandusky's misdeeds.

Pacino, who is an Academy Award winner best known for his breakout role as Michael Corleone in the Godfather, famously played a football coach once before in Oliver Stone's 1999 hit Any Given Sunday when he starred as Tony D'Amato and gave the often repurposed "inch by inch" speech.

The Sandusky scandal was in the news again last week when three high ranking officials at Penn State were sentenced to prison for their involvement in allowing the abuse to continue.

"They ignored the opportunity to put an end to his crimes when they had a chance to do so," Judge John Boccabella said as he lambasted the three defendants and the Hall of Fame coach over a delay that prosecutors say enabled Sandusky to molest four more boys.

Both the judge and prosecutors pointed towards Paterno as someone who could have put a stop to the abuse.

(Heart) Breaking: Turkey Hill's Graham Slam ice cream flavor discontinued

icecream.jpg

By Enrico Campitelli June 05, 2017 1:26 PM

Anyone who has ever worked a Phillies game as a reporter and sat in the press box is all too familiar with Turkey Hill's Graham Slam ice cream. The friendly press box attendant has been dishing out scoops to scragily media members since Citizens Bank Park opened up.

A nice cup of ice cream is often the only joy in covering a mediocre-to-bad baseball team.

Fans likely remember the old comercial for the Graham Slam flavor featuring former Phils broadcaster Scott Graham -- the synergy! It was a "graham flavored ice cream with scoops of Choco Marshmallow cups and a graham swirl."

Alas, we were saddened to learn that the Graham Slam flavor has been discontinued due to lack of sales.

What is wrong with you, Philadelphians? You should have been eating more Graham Slam.

Maybe if we all tweet at Turkey Hill they will bring it back.

Let's remember the good times.

Nobody tell this guy:

