Enter this shirtless Ben Simmons dunk into Sixers' practice footage lore

Remember when Joel Embiid used to DESTROY dudes in practice before he ever played a minute in an NBA game? Remember how excited Sixers fans would get? And how bad many of us felt for that poor little white guy?
Well now it's Ben Simmons turn to excite us with his practice footage.
Enter the shirtless Simmons dunk into Sixers' lore.
Simmons hasn't played a minute of a real NBA game yet but we did get glimpses of him in last year's Summer League, so this isn't quite up there with the Embiid-level hype.
Still, it's exciting to see Simmons back on the court doing things you'd expect of the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft. Hopefully he'll be joined by another No. 1 overall pick in the 2017-2018 season.
Remember the USFL?
The upstart spring football league started in 1983, with impressive crowds and solid television ratings. The league even signed three straight Heisman Trophy winners away from the NFL.
When the league looked to expand shortly after, a real estate tycoon turned future president decided to joined in.
That’s right, Donald Trump became the owner of the New Jersey Generals.
And the league went south from there.
Mike Tollin, director of “Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL,” part of ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary series, says Trump played a big part in the league’s downfall.
Tollin appeared on Philly Sports Talk Thursday and looked back on his time making the documentary, which included an interview with Trump.
In short, it didn’t go well.
When Tollin finished a rough cut of the documentary, he sent a copy for Trump to review.
Check out the video above to see Trump’s incendiary response that ended with “P.S. You are a loser.”
What could Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Claude Giroux, teammates on the Flyers of Philadelphia, be chatting about in this intense clip from the IIHF World Championships?
Some theories:
-The most obvious one: they're making brunch plans.
-Pierre-Edouard is congratulating Claude on his recent* engagement.
-PE says he's coming for C's captaincy
-They're discussing who got the short end of the stick in the Gudas-Giroux tussle.
-Maybe they're reminiscing about this night:
In more interesting news, Giroux shows off why Flyers fans love him so much with this snipe:
Giroux's Canada was leading Bellemare's France 3-2 in the third at the time of this posting.
*not at all recent