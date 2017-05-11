Enter this shirtless Ben Simmons dunk into Sixers' practice footage lore

Remember when Joel Embiid used to DESTROY dudes in practice before he ever played a minute in an NBA game? Remember how excited Sixers fans would get? And how bad many of us felt for that poor little white guy?

Well now it's Ben Simmons turn to excite us with his practice footage.

Enter the shirtless Simmons dunk into Sixers' lore.

Feeling great #PHILLY💪🏼 #tease #youcanttravelifthereisnoref A post shared by Ben Simmons (@bensimmons) on May 11, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

Simmons hasn't played a minute of a real NBA game yet but we did get glimpses of him in last year's Summer League, so this isn't quite up there with the Embiid-level hype.

Still, it's exciting to see Simmons back on the court doing things you'd expect of the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft. Hopefully he'll be joined by another No. 1 overall pick in the 2017-2018 season.