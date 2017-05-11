Evgeni Malkin plays Ilya Bryzgalov silly on Twitter

Oh, Bryz.

Everyone's favorite former Flyers goalie took a shot at the Penguins earlier this week when he tweeted this out while the Capitals were wrapping up a convincing Game 6 win to force a decisive Game 7.

Looks like the caps advanced to conference final. — bryzgoalie30 (@bryzgoalie30) May 9, 2017

Mr. Ilya Bryzgalov was clearly not giving the Penguins a chance in Game 7 on the road.

Well, what do you know, Pittsburgh blanks Washington, 2-0, on Wednesday night to hand the Capitals another early playoff exit while advancing to the Eastern Conference finals.

So Evgeni Malkin, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, took to Twitter and made Bryzgalov eat crow.

Big time.

@bryzgoalie30 @bryzgoalie30 I want to invite you on Conference Finals in Pittsburgh! — Евгений Малкин (@malkin71_) May 11, 2017

Knowing Bryz, he may actually take him up on this and attend. But the responses to Malkin's tweet are pretty darn funny.

Well played, Malkin.

Bryz, keep up the work on Twitter — it's always appreciated.