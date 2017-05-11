Evgeni Malkin plays Ilya Bryzgalov silly on Twitter

Oh, Bryz.
Everyone's favorite former Flyers goalie took a shot at the Penguins earlier this week when he tweeted this out while the Capitals were wrapping up a convincing Game 6 win to force a decisive Game 7.
Mr. Ilya Bryzgalov was clearly not giving the Penguins a chance in Game 7 on the road.
Well, what do you know, Pittsburgh blanks Washington, 2-0, on Wednesday night to hand the Capitals another early playoff exit while advancing to the Eastern Conference finals.
So Evgeni Malkin, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, took to Twitter and made Bryzgalov eat crow.
Big time.
Knowing Bryz, he may actually take him up on this and attend. But the responses to Malkin's tweet are pretty darn funny.
Well played, Malkin.
Bryz, keep up the work on Twitter — it's always appreciated.
Remember the USFL?
The upstart spring football league started in 1983, with impressive crowds and solid television ratings. The league even signed three straight Heisman Trophy winners away from the NFL.
When the league looked to expand shortly after, a real estate tycoon turned future president decided to joined in.
That’s right, Donald Trump became the owner of the New Jersey Generals.
And the league went south from there.
Mike Tollin, director of “Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL,” part of ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary series, says Trump played a big part in the league’s downfall.
Tollin appeared on Philly Sports Talk Thursday and looked back on his time making the documentary, which included an interview with Trump.
In short, it didn’t go well.
When Tollin finished a rough cut of the documentary, he sent a copy for Trump to review.
Check out the video above to see Trump’s incendiary response that ended with “P.S. You are a loser.”
What could Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Claude Giroux, teammates on the Flyers of Philadelphia, be chatting about in this intense clip from the IIHF World Championships?
Some theories:
-The most obvious one: they're making brunch plans.
-Pierre-Edouard is congratulating Claude on his recent* engagement.
-PE says he's coming for C's captaincy
-They're discussing who got the short end of the stick in the Gudas-Giroux tussle.
-Maybe they're reminiscing about this night:
In more interesting news, Giroux shows off why Flyers fans love him so much with this snipe:
Giroux's Canada was leading Bellemare's France 3-2 in the third at the time of this posting.
*not at all recent