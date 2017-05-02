The700Level

Former Phil Darin Ruf blasts HR with memorable call in Korea

uspresswire-phillies-darin-ruf.jpg
USA Today Images

By Josh Ellis | CSNPhilly.com May 02, 2017 12:14 PM

Remember Darin Ruf? Of course you do.

A member of the Phillies organization from 2009 to 2016, Ruf never latched on to the promise he showed in the minor leagues. As it turns out, he has been struggling mightily with his new team, the Samsung Lions of the Korean Baseball Organization, with whom he signed a one-year deal for $1.1 million.

However, last night, Ruf blasted a walk-off home run to defeat the Doosan Bears and the call is awesome.

With the home run, Ruf is now batting just .172 with three home runs, but maybe this big hit will set the 30-year-old in the right direction.

By Andrew Kulp | The700Level May 02, 2017 11:45 AM

There was a trend with the Eagles' choices in the 2017 NFL draft, from the first pick down to the last. There were no workout warriors taken solely on the basis of insane measurables, no "raw" athletes still learning to play their position or the game of football. Every single selection had the same thing in common.

They produced in college, frequently at a historic level, or least among the leaders in the nation.

That's not by any means an exaggeration, either. You would be hard-pressed to find a draft class in the NFL this year with more players who set NCAA and school records, led the nation of conference in a certain category or simply posted some impressive numbers. In other words, all of these kids flat out produced -- and now they're members of the Eagles.

Derek Barnett

Set University of Tennessee record previously held by Reggie White with 33.0 sacks, which were also the most among prospects in 2017 draft.

Sidney Jones

Led Pac-12 with 14 pass breakups as a sophomore in 2015, finishing three-year career with 27 and 9 interceptions.

Rasul Douglas

Tied for the national lead with eight interceptions as a senior in 2016.

Mack Hollins

A special-teams captain in all four seasons, Hollins also led the nation with 24.8 yards per reception as a junior in 2015, and he set a UNC record with a 20.6 average for his career.

Donnel Pumphrey

Became the NCAA FBS all-time rushing champion with 6,405 yards and broke numerous San Diego State records held by Marshall Faulk, including all-purpose yards and touchdowns.

Shelton Gibson

Recorded 80 receptions for 1,838 yards for an astounding 23.0 average and 17 touchdowns over 2015-16 sophomore and junior seasons.

Nathan Gerry

Tied for second in University of Nebraska history with 13 interceptions, with at least four picks in each of his sophomore, junior and senior seasons.

Elijah Qualls

Registered 7.5 total sacks as a two-year starter his junior and senior seasons. (Hey, we’re in round seven at this point.)

 

With the exception of Pumphrey, all eight spent at least two seasons at a major college football program.

The trend of production over projection was almost certainly no accident. Eagles vice president of football operations Howie Roseman noted the developing thought process after selecting Douglas in the third round.

"Usually guys that play well in high school and play well in college have a chance to play well in the pros," Roseman said.

The Eagles can only hope, because they went all-in on the production side, often at the expense of size-speed measureables -- kids who might be better athletes or physical specimens than football players. Whether the approach pays off remains to be seen, but it's difficult to argue with the thought process behind it.

"We won't know a lot about the things that we did this weekend for a while here, but as we sit here, we feel good about it," Roseman said. "We feel like we did the right things for our team, not necessarily only for this moment but going forward."

By Andrew Kulp | The700Level May 01, 2017 4:46 PM

There seems to be an inordinate amount of angst over the Eagles' decisions in the 2017 NFL draft, even more so than normal. Just look at this list of grievances.

  • Chose Derek Barnett over Reuben Foster or best player available at No. 14
  • Took Sidney Jones No. 43 despite Achilles injury
  • Missed out on Dalvin Cook, failed to fill need at running back
  • Didn’t trade Mychal Kendricks and/or Jason Kelce
  • Doug Pederson stood off to the side during Howie Roseman’s press conferences

Frankly, these complaints range from nitpicky to over the top. When it comes to the draft, nobody knows how any of the prospects are going to turn out, so the level of criticism that follows in the days or moments after the picks are in is always absurd. Yet, this year it feels like if the Eagles didn’t do exactly what fans or analysts wanted or thought they should, the draft was not a success.

It's kind of a shame, because from top to bottom, the Eagles may have assembled their most talented roster in years between free agency and the draft. And with the number of needs that still remained heading into the draft, there was no way they could address them all sufficiently.

While not everybody will agree, the Eagles appeared to make the most of their draft -- just not necessarily in the specific way some people would've liked. That's unfortunate because there's honestly very little to complain about.

Barnett/Foster/No. 14

First of all, there's a reason Foster slipped to No. 31, despite predictions to the contrary. The idea the Eagles should've taken an injury-prone linebacker with off-field concerns 17 picks earlier than he eventually went is complete malarkey and just goes to show he was vastly overrated.

Most people did seem to come around on Barnett, an uber-productive pass rusher from an SEC program, which is nice. He's a great choice at a position of great need. I can think of only one reason to dislike the pick, which is he was not the player you preferred. That doesn't mean Barnett was the wrong choice.

Keep in mind, a lot of folks studied these players for the better part of a year and make their livelihood doing so. That doesn't mean they always get it right, either, but when 30 other teams pass on a guy, that certainly says something.

Jones/Achilles

Jones' injury is a legitimate concern, and if somebody feels a torn Achilles wasn't worth the gamble in the second round, that's totally justified. Quincy Wilson went four picks later, and some felt he was a first-round talent, too, without the medical red flag.

Maybe Jones makes a full recovery, maybe he's never the same. It's a gamble, but it's not a gamble on a "first-round talent." Many considered Jones the best cornerback in the entire class, which means he was a possible top-10 pick. At 100 percent, he could be a shutdown defender and perennial Pro Bowl selection. At what point in the draft does that become worth the risk?

Apparently, not in the second to some people. Fair enough. Jones is a member of the Eagles now, though, so you might as well take the optimistic viewpoint now. Remember, the draft is a crapshoot to begin with, and like any prospect -- even Foster -- it's always going to be a guessing game.

Running back

Again, there was probably no way for the Eagles to address their need for another pass rusher, multiple starting-caliber cornerback prospects and find the answer at running back. And if there was one position that had to take a back seat in 2017, ball carrier was probably the right choice.

The Eagles couldn't really help the fact that the Vikings traded up and snagged Cook two picks ahead of No. 43, either.

Regardless, running back isn't necessarily the monumental issue it's been made out to be. They didn't come away completely empty-handed with Donnel Pumphrey, who could be the next Darren Sproles or better in the Eagles' offense. Ryan Mathews remains an option as well, if he gets healthy, as is adding a veteran at some point down the road -- it looks like Jamaal Charles will soon be off the market, but LeGarrette Blount is still out there.

No Kendricks or Kelce trade

Kendricks was the one player I was fairly certain would get traded over draft weekend, but he's back and not going anywhere for the time being. One report suggested the Eagles' asking price was too high, which if that's the case, you have to wonder why. He's unhappy and contributed next to nothing last season.

Seeing as the Eagles didn't draft a single offensive lineman, Kelce's sticking around probably isn't a bad thing. The Pro Bowl center has become an easy target of ridicule but is generally OK. At the very least, he provides depth at an important position, and there's no reason to complain about that.

Perhaps some team will come down with a Sam Bradford-like need at linebacker or center this summer, and a trade goes through then. In the meantime, Kendricks and Kelce are here, which only adds to the competition and overall level of talent on the roster. While another draft pick or two might've been nice, this isn't exactly the worst situation in the world, either.

Pederson marginalized?

By far the oddest story to come out of the weekend is about Pederson's role in the organization. At least a couple of reporters wrote stories about how the Eagles head coach stood off to the side during post-draft pick press conferences, as if it was somehow symbolic of his standing with the team. The suggestion is Pederson had little input in the process of choosing players.

That may be, but Pederson wasn't the only person who stood off to the side. So did vice president of player personnel, Joe Douglas. Rather than setting up a table with three microphones so all three can field questions at the same time, the Eagles insist on doing this awkward podium swap, and have for some time now. There's nothing to read into it other than questionable management.

At one point toward the end of Friday night, vice president of football operations Howie Roseman stepped aside and actually insisted reporters question Pederson and Douglas. In other words, regardless of Pederson's current standing with the team, his media availability had nothing to do with anything, and there's absolutely no reason to read anything into it at all.

