How Jim Thome got his batting stance thanks to Charlie Manuel and 'The Natural'

By Enrico Campitelli June 27, 2017 3:47 PM

If there's anyone in the world I could sit next to for hours and listen to talk about baseball it would be former Phillies manager and World Champion of baseball Charlie Manuel.

Charlie is still very involved in the Phillies organization to this day and we're lucky enough to have 45 minutes of his time talking ball with longtime Phillies scribe Jim Salisbury.

Those two know the Phillies just about as well as anybody, so there's plenty of meat on the bone to chew on. The duo chatted for a recent episode of Sully's "At The Yard" podcast.

The story that caught my ear the most was Charlie's telling of how Jim Thome came to have that somewhat-goofy stance before he hits. It was a timing mechanism that Manuel stumbled upon in the strangest of ways.

This was when both Charlie and Jim were working for a Cleveland Indians' affiliate in the minors. 

"We were playing in Scranton and it was a Phillies triple-A team at the time. I kept thinking of a timing mechanism of some kind, a waggle or something, what Thome could do with his bat where he wouldn't tense up, where it would help him to relax and everything."

"I came into our locker room early," Manuel said. "I didn't let my players turn the TV on after a certain time. I came through the clubhouse that day, they had 'The Natural' on. I told 'em to turn it off. Some of the players said, 'Hey, Charlie, we're watching The Natural can we watch the end of The Natural? I said, 'Not really, what's the rule?'

"I saw Robert Redford standing there pointing the bat with one hand, bringing it back. I looked over at Thome, I said, 'you can finish watching the movie. From now on that's going to be your load.' I took him down in the cage and worked with him. The game started and the Phillies had a left-handed pitcher named [Kyle] Abbott. He was pitching that day. I told Jimmy, 'From now on that's your stance.' He gets up there the first time up, Abbott throws him a breaking ball away and he hit a home run to left center... I mean a longways. He come up the next time he hit another one to right center. I think he had three hits that day."

"That's a true story," Manuel added.

It sounds to good to be true. So we did a little research and Thome has told the same tale on a television special out in Chicago last summer.

"We were in Scranton and I was a guy who held the bat still and would go from a standstill and swing," Thome explained. "(Charlie) was watching The Natural and he saw that (Hobbs) kind of had this little wiggle to his stance, and I remember the day. We went out the next day, we worked early and he said 'Do me a favor and try holding the bat out there (pointing towards the pitcher) and get a little rhythm with your swing.' And from that day I never looked back. The following day we played a doubleheader and I hit two home runs."

You can listen to the whole podcast with Jim Salisbury and Charlie Manuel right here.

Eagles Better or Worse 2017: Defensive backs

By Andrew Kulp | The700Level June 27, 2017 12:15 PM

Another year, another shakeup in the Eagles’ secondary. The good news is the biggest difference – a serious investment in cornerback on draft day, using second- and third-round picks on Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas, respectively. Still, 2017 marks yet another offseason where both starters needed to be replaced, with Leodis McKelvin (released) and Nolan Carroll (free agent) departing.

There’s some stability, with Jalen Mills sticking at cornerback, and especially at safety, where Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod are holding down the fort. Ron Brooks returns from injury, and veteran Patrick Robinson is added to the mix as well. So after once again reshuffling the deck, can the Eagles find a combination of defensive backs that will mark an improvement over the 2016 squad?

BETTER

Jalen Mills

As rookie seasons go, Mills’ was not bad. You can read more on that here, but the basic gist is a seventh-round pick held his own. The thing that stood out about Mills is he was seldom out of a play, meaning even if the catch was made, he was usually right there to contest the pass or make the tackle. Mills kept receivers out of the end zone as well, limiting his assignments to a lone touchdown in 2016.

Again, this was a seventh-round rookie who was thrown into the fire. Can’t stress that enough. Even if Mills was merely adequate last season, imagine how improved he could be with a year of NFL experience. Maybe not No. 1 cornerback material – which Mills is by default – but there were signs he could become a nice player for the Eagles.

Young talent

The Eagles have more intriguing prospects in their secondary, period. In addition to Mills, Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas, cornerbacks Aaron Grymes and C.J. Smith and safety Terrence Books are all into their second year in the program, and all three have a legitimate shot at cracking the 53-man roster.

The average age of those six players on opening day will be 23.5 years.

WORSE

Less experience

Of course, the flip side to loading up on young talent is their collective inexperience. Of the six players listed above, only Mills and Brooks – two seasons with the Ravens and one with the Eagles – have seen much action in the NFL, and only Mills has started. The rest, it’s anybody’s guess how they would hold up if they take the field in 2017. Even Ron Brooks, although entering his sixth NFL season, has only eight career starts.

It’s not as if the Eagles lack any veterans in the defensive backfield. The unit is set as safety with Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod, and Patrick Robinson brings with him seven years NFL experience at corner. Nonetheless, the unit could wind up looking a little green, particularly at corner.

THE SAME

An anonymous veteran just passing through

For the record, Robinson is upgrade over McKelvin, as long as he’s healthy, and is probably undistinguishable from Carroll, too. Nobody is complaining about the presence of a low-risk/high-reward veteran starter, especially in this inexperienced group.

Still, part of you has to roll your eyes and wonder how much longer the Eagles have to go through this. Robinson is also the latest in a long line of temporary fixes at corner, from McKelvin and Carroll, to Cary Williams and Bradley Fletcher, to Nnamdi Asomugha and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. Okay, those last two were supposed to be good. The point is, Robinson is another short-term solution, and that’s getting a little old.

Safeties

Jenkins didn’t have quite the dominant campaign in 2016 that he did the previous season, but still managed a career high 3 interceptions, 2 of which he returned for touchdowns. McLeod got a bad rap for a perceived lack of effort late in the season, but also managed to set new personal bests with 83 tackles, 1.0 sack and 3 interceptions.

The nice thing about the Jenkins-McLeod tandem is the Eagles know what they are getting. Jenkins is a tremendous leader who is at his best when playing around the line of scrimmage and can fill in at cornerback in a pinch. McLeod is a hard-hitting centerfielder who won’t necessarily wow with extraordinary athleticism but knows his role in and out. Either player has the potential to go off on a Pro Bowl year, or, they may simply remain solid.

THE UNKNOWN

Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas

Both of the corners the Eagles picked up in the draft are intriguing for different reasons.

Of course, there’s no telling when Jones will even take the field, if he does at all in 2017. Achilles injuries are tricky, and the Eagles have rightfully promised they won’t try to rush a 21-year-old prospect back. Assuming Jones returns to 100 percent, he was supposed to be a top-10 pick in the draft, which means the club may have its No. 1 cornerback in waiting – but who knows.

Douglas has an opportunity to compete for playing time right away, and from the little we saw this spring, he’s a mixed bag. Listed at 6-foot-2, 209 pounds, he’s not afraid to use his length to get physical with receivers, which is a huge positive. However, like most rookies, Douglas is prone to double moves and was getting beaten over the top.

It’s far too early to evaluate either player’s chances of contributing in 2017. Douglas is likely to see the field at least occasionally out of necessity. Beyond that, who knows how much or when Jones and Douglas are going to play – or more importantly, how good either one will be.

BETTER OR WORSE?

McKelvin was one of the worst corners in the league last year, so you can probably plug just about anybody into his place. Carroll wasn’t any better than Mills, and honestly, the seventh-rounder probably out-played him. Replace McKelvin with Robinson, add two highly touted rookies, and continue developing the prospects in the system, and suddenly the Eagles might been in okay shape at corner. There’s still a long way to go, but stability at safety helps, too. The difference overall might be marginal, but the changes seem like a step in the right direction. Better

Sam Hinkie is hidden in the walls all over the Sixers' training facility in Camden

By Enrico Campitelli June 27, 2017 10:43 AM

I'm not sure of the exact moment it happened, but at some point in the past few years Sixers fans overtook Flyers fans as the most insane fanbase in Philadelphia.

That point was emphasized today in a story by former television host John Gonzalez for TheRinger.com in which he tells the outlandish tale of an electrician who lost his marbles -- or got his wires crossed. Or something.

The crux of it: an electrician from New Jersey did a ton of work on the Sixers' new training complex in Camden during its construction and wrote little pro Sam Hinkie Process slogans on lighting parts that are now hidden in plain sight throughout the building.

#TTP. Hinkie died for our sins. 1 part courage, 2 parts patience. 

The man wants to remain anonymous as defacing the building you're being paid to work on probably isn't great for your future employment, but wants to go by "Son of Sam." Which is pretty great.

"Any of us would have done the same thing in my position," Son of Sam told Gonzo. "Suppose you were an electrician in South Jersey and you were left alone in that building to do your work. What would you do?"

I feel like the easy answer to that question would be "your job," but nothing is ever easy in the world of the Philadelphia fan.

So why is this electrician coming out with this now? Well, he wants Joel Embiid's attention, which is the cherry on the Shirley Temple.

"I want Joel Embiid to know what I did," he said.

Trust the Process. Just not the electrician.

