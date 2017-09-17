The700Level

Mama Kelce created an Eagles-Chiefs' mashup jersey to support both Jason and Travis

By Enrico Campitelli September 17, 2017 12:42 PM

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will face off with his brother Travis, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, for the firt time in their pro careers today and their mom Donna is well prepared for the occasion.

She has a very unique football jersey for the special day. It's a blend of a red Chiefs jersey and a green Eagles jersey with Travis' No. 87 on the front and Jason's No. 62 on the back.

We wrote earlier in the week about the Kelce brothers' story of battling their entire lives in all endeavors. That will culminate today with their first time both appering in an NFL game.

"They're completely different," said Andy Reid, who has coached both. "[Travis is] a live wire. His brother is very stoic. Not that he doesn't have a sense of humor, but they're just completely different guys. But both very good, big hearts, love to play the game. Both are tremendous players." 

Mama Kelce may be rooting for a tie but really she's just rooting for two healthy sons at the end of the day.

 

Nick Pivetta, Athletics turn gloomy rain delay into ultimate staring contest

By Mike Cranston | CSNPhilly.com Contributor September 16, 2017 9:50 PM

The great Athletics-Phillies rain delay pitchers standoff appeared to end in a draw Saturday night. 

As the rest of the players headed for the clubhouse as the game was delayed in the bottom of the third inning at Citizens Bank Park, three pitchers decided otherwise. 

Daniel Gossett and Daniel Mengden, who tossed a two-hit shutout against the Phils Friday night, set up shop on the rain-exposed top deck of the Oakland dugout. They sat under a makeshift covering that was propped up by brooms held by both right-handers. 

Phillies right-hander Nick Pivetta ran solo in the first base dugout. Teammates at first wrapped what appeared to be a garbage back around the top railing to the dugout roof to keep him dry. An umbrella was added — punched through the tarp to go over his head — as the delay entered the second hour. 

Pivetta, wearing what appeared to be a homemade poncho with a hood, donned sunglasses and had a towel draped over his left arm. A yellow “Caution, Wet Floor” cone was placed on both sides of him on the dugout bench. 

Teammates traded out some hats for Pivetta as well, who was the first to get rid of the tarp above his head as the rain lessened to a drizzle. 

Both teams tweeted about the competition, with the A's pointing out that Pivetta was by himself. 

"Your guy is solo? Our brotherly love will win out."

Get it? 

As the grounds crew rolled up the tarp and prepared for the restart, Gossett and Mengden got up, rolled up their covering. The starting pitchers then headed into the clubhouse — while their teammates started to warm up. 

Who says a rain delay during a matchup of last-place teams in September can’t be exciting? 

Position Breakdowns: How the Eagles stack up against the Chiefs

By Andrew Kulp | The700Level September 14, 2017 1:51 PM

It would be easy to look at the records their past couple seasons, and even the results in Week 1, and determine the Chiefs are simply a better team than the Eagles. A closer look, on the other hand, reveals that it isn't necessarily so cut and dry.

The Chiefs won 24 games the past two seasons, including playoffs, compared to the Eagles' 14 wins. Kansas City also dispatched of the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots last week in New England, while the Eagles managed to knock off the Redskins in Washington. When put like that, it seems obvious. Once you break both teams down, though, the difference in talent becomes a lot more subtle.

 

QUARTERBACK

What Alex Smith lacks in pure physical ability, the Chiefs signal caller makes up with intelligence and efficiency. Smith is accurate, he rarely turns the football over, and his ability to take off and run is an underrated aspect of his game. Carson Wentz is clearly the more gifted athlete of the two, and obviously the Eagles hope he will surpass Smith soon. Wentz still has a lot to prove, but based on what we've seen so far, that could happen relatively soon.

Slight edge: Chiefs

 

RUNNING BACK

Is Kareem Hunt better than the balance of the Eagles backfield after one NFL game? Unfortunately, the answer might be a resounding "Yes." Hunt is clearly Kansas City's lead back. The Toledo rookie looks elusive and powerful, and is a threat in the passing game as well. Darren Sproles might match Hunt's receiving ability, but the Eagles don't appear to have anybody they trust as a feature back. LeGarrette Blount is one dimensional, and frankly looks old, and Wendell Smallwood hasn't had the opportunity. Hard to say definitively, but I would take Hunt over the committee.

Slight edge: Chiefs

 

WIDE RECEIVERS AND TIGHT ENDS

Based on their bodies of work, one would have to conclude Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is a better than counterpart Zach Ertz by a narrow margin, though it's close. Beyond that, the Eagles have the clear advantage at receiver on paper. Even acknowledging Tyreek Hill has the potential to be a special player -- and demonstrated just that in Week 1 -- he recorded just 593 yards receiving as a rookie. Kansas City is lacking in the weapons department beyond Hill, especially when held up to the trio of Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith and Nelson Agholor.

Slight edge: Eagles

 

OFFENSIVE LINE

While the Eagles offensive line has not played up to its reputation in 2017, the unit might be superior to Kansas City's across the board. Even if the interiors are a wash, which certainly is debatable, the Chiefs simply don't have the stability or mauling ability at the tackle positions that Jason Peters and Lane Johnson provide. Center Mitch Morse and right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif are solid for KC, but so too are Jason Kelce and Brandon Brooks for the Eagles in those spots.

Slight edge: Eagles

 

DEFENSIVE FRONT SEVEN

There is so much ability up front on both teams, but the Eagles front seven might be just a tad deeper. Let's go man for man. The Chiefs have Justin Houston, owner of the NFL's all-time single-season sack record; the Eagles have Fletcher Cox. The Chiefs have Dee Ford; the Eagles have Brandon Graham. The Chiefs have Derrick Johnson; the Eagles have Jordan Hicks. The Chiefs have Bennie Logan; the Eagles have Tim Jernigan. We could continue, then argue the merits of every player on any number of measures. For our purposes, it's easy to simply agree the units are extremely close.

Even


DEFENSIVE BACKS

Both teams had the misfortune of losing a valuable member of the secondary in Week 1; All-Pro Eric Berry at safety for the Chiefs, cornerback Ronald Darby for the Eagles. At least Kansas City can still boast one of the best corners in the league in Marcus Peters. Jalen Mills has performed valiantly for the Birds, but it's clear which side as the advantage there. The Eagles are stronger back deep with their Malcolm Jenkins/Rodney McLeod pairing, but Ron Parker and Daniel Sorenson replacing Berry are not bad. I'll take the group with the shutdown corner.

Slight edge: Chiefs

 

SPECIAL TEAMS

Jake Elliott will be appearing in his first NFL game for the Eagles thanks to an injury at kicker, in front of a hostile Arrowhead Stadium crowd, no less. While the Chiefs' kicking game isn't great by any stretch of the imagination, Hill is possibly the most dangerous return man in the league right now. Even with Sproles' own stellar ability in the return game and the typically superb coverage units, this is not an ideal spot for the Eagles.

Slight edge: Chiefs

 

COACHING

If Andy Reid won a Super Bowl, there would be no questioning his acumen. Even without, a 174-114-1 record in the regular season with 12 playoff appearances in 18 NFL seasons as the boss is a resume that commands respect. There's no comparison with Doug Pederson only in his second year as Eagles head coach. As for the rest of the two staffs, both are strong and seem relatively equal. Plus, Reid teams have always been incredibly tough to beat with extra time to prepare, as the Chiefs will benefit from after opening the season last Thursday in New England.

Edge: Chiefs

 

OVERALL

Once you throw homefield advantage into the mix, the Chiefs have a strong claim to being the superior team in this match-up. Offensively, the Eagles might be about even or slightly better, depending on Wentz's continued progress. Defensively and on special teams, it's also close, but the Eagles are banged up in both areas. The discrepancy in talent isn't what some people think, but it's real.

Slight Edge: Chiefs

