Mark Sanchez no longer making babies cry, now cheering them up

By Enrico Campitelli May 11, 2017 10:24 AM

Let's be real: anyone who has watched Mark Sanchez play football can appreciate a good laugh.

Mike Hall, a sports reporter for the Big Ten Network, experienced as much in real life. Only Sanchez wasn't playing football. He was sitting at the table next to him in a restaurant.

As the story on Twitter goes, Hall was out to dinner when his little kid started crying. The two dudes at the table next to him didn't freak out, instead they attempted to cheer the baby up.

Those two dudes were Mark Sanchez and Kyle Long, both members of the Chicago Bears.

They had a fun Twitter exchange afterwards and Long even volunteered his babysitting skills.

Giroux and Bellemare have an impolite-looking conversation at World Champs

By Enrico Campitelli May 11, 2017 3:47 PM

What could Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Claude Giroux, teammates on the Flyers of Philadelphia, be chatting about in this intense clip from the IIHF World Championships?

Some theories:

-The most obvious one: they're making brunch plans.

-Pierre-Edouard is congratulating Claude on his recent* engagement.

-PE says he's coming for C's captaincy

-They're discussing who got the short end of the stick in the Gudas-Giroux tussle.

-Maybe they're reminiscing about this night:

Some of my teammates need to learn to celebrate the right way.🙄

A post shared by Claude Giroux (@28cgiroux) on

In more interesting news, Giroux shows off why Flyers fans love him so much with this snipe:

Giroux's Canada was leading Bellemare's France 3-2 in the third at the time of this posting.

 

*not at all recent

 

Enter this shirtless Ben Simmons dunk into Sixers' practice footage lore

By Enrico Campitelli May 11, 2017 1:39 PM

Remember when Joel Embiid used to DESTROY dudes in practice before he ever played a minute in an NBA game? Remember how excited Sixers fans would get? And how bad many of us felt for that poor little white guy?

Well now it's Ben Simmons turn to excite us with his practice footage.

Enter the shirtless Simmons dunk into Sixers' lore.

Feeling great #PHILLY💪🏼 #tease #youcanttravelifthereisnoref

A post shared by Ben Simmons (@bensimmons) on

Simmons hasn't played a minute of a real NBA game yet but we did get glimpses of him in last year's Summer League, so this isn't quite up there with the Embiid-level hype.

Still, it's exciting to see Simmons back on the court doing things you'd expect of the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft. Hopefully he'll be joined by another No. 1 overall pick in the 2017-2018 season.

