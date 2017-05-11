Mark Sanchez no longer making babies cry, now cheering them up

Let's be real: anyone who has watched Mark Sanchez play football can appreciate a good laugh.

Mike Hall, a sports reporter for the Big Ten Network, experienced as much in real life. Only Sanchez wasn't playing football. He was sitting at the table next to him in a restaurant.

As the story on Twitter goes, Hall was out to dinner when his little kid started crying. The two dudes at the table next to him didn't freak out, instead they attempted to cheer the baby up.

Those two dudes were Mark Sanchez and Kyle Long, both members of the Chicago Bears.

They had a fun Twitter exchange afterwards and Long even volunteered his babysitting skills.

Baby cried out at dinner. Guys the table over aren't mad, but instead goof off with him til he laughs. They were @Ky1eLong and Mark Sanchez pic.twitter.com/2j4Cik4IBR — Mike Hall (@BTNMikeHall) May 11, 2017