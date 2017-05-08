Max Scherzer had some fun booing Phillies fans after they booed Werth

It feels like every other season we have to go on record saying that we don't really understand the whole booing Jayson Werth thing. The guy took a fantastic deal with a rival when the Phillies weren't going to pay him anything close to what he got.
It just doesn't make a whole lot of sense.
Now, that said, when he actually does something to hurt the Phillies like he did on Sunday (and pretty much any time he faces the Phils), then boo away. Boo all you want.
It feels good to boo.
Max Scherzer appears to have learned as much.
The Washington Nationals' ace looked like he was having fun mocking Phillies fans for booing Werth. He booed right back.
Werth had a beast of a day in the Nationals loss with 4 hits including a pair of homers.
The bearded one, for his part, seems to be enjoying his role as a Phillies killer.
“All I hear is cheers," Werth said after the Phils trumped his two-homer day in a 6-5, 10-inning win Sunday. "There's a lot of love going on out there.”
Torrey Smith hasn't played in Baltimore since 2014, but he isn't done giving back to the community.
The 28-year-old wideout, who signed a three-year deal with the Eagles earlier this offseason, and his wife Chanel, covered the adoptions fees of 46 animals from the BARCS animal shelter after a runway show this weekend.
Here's part of the Facebook post from BARCS:
"This year, Torrey surprised us all with a special announcement. He explained that before the show, he and his wife Chanel were discussing what more they could do for all the homeless animals they spent time with backstage. They wanted to make sure that every single one of them had an adoption application by the end of the night. Torrey and Chanel decided that they would cover the adoption fees for every single cat and dog at Pawject Runway—46 animals, wow!
"The Smith family went above and beyond, making an extra donation on top of each animals' adoption fees. It was the best finale we could ask for.
"Thank you, Torrey and Chanel, for always looking out for Baltimore's homeless dogs and cats and having such a big heart for our city."
Smith's charitable nature is rubbing off on the people around him too. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, tweeted that he matched Smith's donation.
France made history at the IIHF World Championships Sunday, beating Finland for the first time in Worlds' history.
But it was something that happened after the game that was more impressive.
Flyers center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, playing for host nation France, was named Player of the Game in France’s 5-1 win.
When Bellemare’s name was called to receive the award, he turned it down and gave it to French goalie Florian Hardy, who had 42 saves for the badly-outshot French squad.
Bellemare, an assistant for both France and the Flyers, had a goal and an assist in the win.