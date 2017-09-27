The700Level

The NFL's Great Disgrace on Sunday

By FakeWIPCaller September 27, 2017

Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday featured an event so foul, so vile, and so disrespectful to America, the flag, our men and women in uniform, and the memories of the fallen that I frankly wonder how anyone could justify watching or purchasing tickets to an NFL game ever again.

I’m speaking, of course, of Doug Pederson’s decision to go for it on 4th and 8 in the second quarter on Sunday. Have you ever, in your life, seen a more disgusting act on a football field? Instead of the usual nonsense, why doesn’t our president send a tweet about that?

Sure, Doug got bailed out by Jake Elliott, who was carried off the field in victory after kicking a game-winning 61-yard field goal, and Carson Wentz leading a game-winning comeback drive, the kind of thing Donovan McNabb failed to do for the last five years of his Eagles career. And yes, turning the ball over to the Giants didn’t technically result in any points, and the Eagles are now 2-1 and tied for first place in the NFC East.

But even so- why should Doug Pederson be let off the hook? Let us count the days until the upcoming reign of Eagles head coach Jim Schwartz and general manager Mike Lombardi.

Sure, something else happened too on Sunday, something disgusting, which also angered a whole lot of people across the nation, and for good reason. I’m speaking, of course, about… Odell Beckham, Jr., making like a dog and pretending to urinate in the Eagles’ end zone in the third quarter. Beckham’s antics marked a new low in the annals of disgusting behavior by Eagles opponents, breaking the record previously held by 15 different acts from over the course of Michael Irvin’s career.

Would a Buddy Ryan-coached team have ever stood for an opposing player doing that, in OUR end zone? Hell no. And because there was no bounty or proper revenge taken, the Eagles know what they have to do: Score a touchdown against the Giants at the Meadowlands, and actually urinate in their end zone. Totally worth the 15-yard penalty, if you ask me.

But thankfully, we have that field goal, and the win, to celebrate. But Angelo made a good point on the morning show Monday: Elliott’s 61-yard field goal was actually 70 yards, if you count the eight yards for the snap. Although if you think about it, Angelo’s math may be off- if you count the 10 yards for the end zone, it was actually 80 yards. What a kick! Elliott is now my favorite Eagles kicker ever, surpassing David Akers and Carey “Murderleg” Spear.

As for that other thing? I’m okay, as long as they keep politics out of Wing Bowl. Sorry, Chris Christie, you can't compete. 

 

Other Philly sports takes:

-          Former Eagle Nnamdi Asomugha recently co-produced and acted in the movie Crown Heights, which represented Nnamdi’s finest acting role since the time he acted like he deserved $60 million.

-          The Angels are about to be eliminated from the AL Wild Card race, so now’s as good a time as any for the Phillies to make another run at Mike Trout. How about we offer Tommy Joseph, Cesar Hernandez and Ben Lively?

-          How come that radio host in New York got indicted for a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme involving the selling of sports tickets, while Sam Hinkie continues to walk free for the same crime?  

-          Joel Embiid showed up at Sixers media day and says his X-rays are clear, which means he’s only about six months away from returning to action.

Follow @FakeWIPCaller on Twitter 

NFL power rankings roundup: Eagles climb after Week 3 win

By The700Level.com September 26, 2017

After a challenging Week 2 test against the Kansas City Chiefs and former Eagles head coach Andy Reid that resulted in a 27-20 loss, the Birds returned to Lincoln Financial Field for their home opener against the winless New York Giants in Week 3.  

After taking a 14-0 lead into the fourth quarter, the Giants rallied with two touchdowns from Odell Beckham Jr. and one from Sterling Shepard to seize control of the lead. The Eagles would respond with a Corey Clement touchdown run to tie the game at 21. After the teams exchanged field goals, Carson Wentz drove the Eagles 19 yards in three plays to set up the game-winning 61-yard field goal by rookie Jake Elliott.

A 27-24 victory over the Giants puts the Birds at 2-1 and they are locked at the top of the NFC East with the Redskins and Cowboys. 

Now the Eagles focus their attention on a 0-3 Chargers team, desperate for its first win to keep up in the very strong AFC West.

Before the Birds head out to Carson, California, here's a roundup of where the Eagles landed in this week's national power rankings:

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio: Up three spots to No. 13
“Philly’s latest star athlete is nearly as popular as the city’s most famous fictional one," Florio wrote.

NFL.com's Elliot Harrison: Up eight spots to No. 6
Harrison wrote his few observations from the Eagles' thrilling win at the Linc:

• Jake Elliott's game-winning 61-yard field goal was the most rousing moment of Upset Weekend. 

• Sure would like coach Doug Pederson to get LeGarrette Blount (12 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown on Sunday) more involved. 

• While we're talking about the backfield, what a brutal development for Darren Sproles. A broken arm and torn ACL on the same play? Jeez. The 34-year-old has considered retirement in the past. If this is it, what a career. 

• More people should notice Carson Wentz's mobility. Vastly underrated aspect of his game. 

• Sticking by my prediction of Philadelphia being a playoff team.

USA TODAY: Up 10 spots at No. 6
“Jake Elliott picked a fine time — at the final gun — to drill a game-winning 61-yard field goal, the longest ever converted by a rookie," USA TODAY wrote.

Yahoo! Sports' Frank Schwab: Up one spot to No. 10
“Darren Sproles blew his ACL and broke his arm on the same play,” Schwab wrote. “If this is the end for Sproles’ career, he’ll go down as one of the most exciting players to ever take an NFL field.”

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco: Up 10 spots to No. 5
“They are 2-1 and their defensive front will be a problem for teams all year long,” Prisco wrote. “Carson Wentz is continuing to improve.”

The Washington Post's Mark Maske: Up nine spots to No. 8
“The Eagles just held on against the Giants thanks to the 61-yard FG by rookie kicker Jake Elliott as time expired,” Maske wrote. “That was the good. The bad was the defense crumbling late, and failing on an inexplicable fourth-and-eight gamble by Coach Doug Pederson near midfield in the first half. It was a completely misguided decision that would have been even more glaring in a loss.”

ESPN: Up two spots to No. 13
“Carson Wentz is coming through when it matters for the Eagles, posting the fourth-best Total QBR in the second half of games so far this season (74)," ESPN wrote. "Wentz has games against the Chargers and Cardinals before getting a chance to shine (or flicker) in a pair of prime-time affairs.”

Did Brandon Marshall spit on Eagles fan? Giants WR says 'absolutely not'

AP Images

Did Brandon Marshall spit on Eagles fan? Giants WR says 'absolutely not'

By The700Level.com September 26, 2017

Two days after being accused of spitting on an Eagles fan’s face during warmups before Sunday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field, Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall responded to those accusations on Tuesday.

"No, absolutely not," Marshall said to SNY. "I think that if anybody does that — a fan, or a player — should be suspended, should probably pay a fine, and you should have a public apology prepared and they need to read through it on camera. So, absolutely not. But, that's the world we live in. I'm sure because there was a lot of cameras around, he had his camera, all of his buddies had their cameras out. There should be video evidence of anything on his face or on his body. So, I'm not worrying about that."

Marshall said he wasn’t upset with himself for confronting the fan.

This video shows Marshall being ushered away from the fan by Giants employees after the two exchanged words once again.

The Giants have not yet commented on Marshall's incident with the fan.

