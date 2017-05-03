The700Level

One-way glass that hides Wrigley Field bullpen in outfield is pretty cool

By Enrico Campitelli May 03, 2017 9:33 AM

There's a joke about the Phillies bullpen wanting to find somewhere to hide but we're too groggy from staying up late last night to watch the Phillies lose to the Cubs to make it.

But the CSNPhilly telecast did educate us a bit about the new bullpens at Wrigley Field and how they've been moved from the tiny space in foul play on the field to a seemingly hidden area under the bleachers in the outfield.

If you hadn't heard, Wrigley Field is old! And it's facilities were not exactly spacious. The history of the building can be overwhelming but so can its ability to feel cramped. The Cubs have done a bit to change that recently.

Gregg Murphy took his camera crew into the visitor's bullpen and showed off how the one-way glass works. It looks like a normal window on one side and a green outfield wall with an Under Armour advertisement on the other.

You can watch Murph's segment in the video above. Pretty cool.

By Andrew Kulp | The700Level May 03, 2017 11:58 AM

Four-time Pro Bowl selection Jamaal Charles signed with Broncos on Tuesday, which was a real kick in the teeth for Eagles fans worried about the state of the backfield. Charles was limited to eight games over the last two seasons by knee injuries, but did spend three seasons with Eagles coach Doug Pederson in Kansas City and would be a perfect fit for the offense.

Charles' sudden removal from the equation doesn't change the likelihood that the Eagles need a running back. Ryan Mathews has a neck injury, and it's widely speculated he will ultimately get released. Wendell Smallwood is coming off of a significant injury as well, and carried the ball just 77 times as a rookie. Darren Sproles isn't an every-down back, and the only back the Eagles were able to net in the draft was Donnel Pumphrey, a potential Sproles clone.

It's safe to say the Eagles could use a veteran back, if for no other reason than to add some competition into the mix. Of course, money is an issue, with the Eagles an estimated $1.63 million under the salary cap. It doesn't help that it's May, either, and with Charles and Adrian Peterson both coming off the market in recent weeks, there simply isn't much talent remaining in free agency.

Still, there’s always a running back somewhere in the NFL, if you know where to look. In fact, there are 10 free agents who might interest the Eagles on some level -- though whether any of the 10 is a good option is certainly open for debate.

LeGarrette Blount
Age: 31*

Undeniably the best running back left on the market based on 2016, Blount doesn't seem like a great fit for the Eagles. At 6-foot-0, 250 pounds, he fills the niche for a power runner, and with a league-leading 18 touchdowns for the Patriots last season, instantly improves any offense at the goal line. However, with only 46 receptions over seven seasons, Blount is far too one-dimensional for the West Coast offense. He may be too expensive for the cap-strapped Eagles as well.

DeAngelo Williams
Age: 34*

Williams surprised everybody in 2015 -- even the Steelers -- rushing for 907 yards and 11 touchdowns at the age of 32. He also posted career highs in receptions (40) and receiving yards (367). With Le'Veon Bell finally healthy, Williams didn't have near the same opportunities last season. He’s also two years older now and underwent knee surgery in November. Williams didn't sound too keen on joining the Eagles back in February, either, although that was before he was out of work for three months.

Chris Johnson
Age: 32*

Johnson was one of the most durable backs in the NFL during his first eight seasons in the league, but landed on injured reserve after four games in 2016 with a groin injury. With the emergence of David Johnson in Arizona, Johnson's role was about to shrink dramatically anyway. Nobody is under the illusion the Eagles would be getting the CJ2K of old, but Johnson did rush for 814 yards in 11 games for the Cardinals one season earlier. It's not the worst idea.

Rashad Jennings
Age: 32*

Jennings seems to have put off his job search in lieu of his appearance on Dancing with the Stars, which is going incredibly well, by the way -- much better than his final season with the Giants. At 6-1, 231 pounds, Jennings is the rare big back who can catch passes out of the backfield. However, after he was limited to 3.3 yards per carry in 2016 and subsequently released, it's fair to wonder what Jennings has left in the tank, or whether he even plans on returning to football.

Christine Michael
Age: 27*

Michael eclipsed his totals from the first three seasons of his career in nine games with the Seahawks in 2016 with 469 yards rushing and 6 touchdowns. Yet, after finally making some headway on the depth chart, he was released mid-season, then picked up by the Packers, where he saw minimal action in a depleted backfield. Green Bay released Michael again on Monday, and after playing for five teams in four years -- including two separate stints in Seattle -- there’s no reason a team should pin their hopes on the guy. He’s not an effective receiver out of the backfield, either.

James Starks
Age: 31*

Starks is coming off a disastrous year on and off the football field, culminating with his release after seven seasons with the Packers. The longtime reserve averaged a pitiful 2.3 yards per carry in nine games, missing time with a torn meniscus, then again with a concussion from a car accident. Yet, if healthy and not completely over the hill, Starks is only one season removed from career high production both on the ground (601 yards) and through the air (43 receptions, 392 yards, 3 touchdowns) in 2015.

Denard Robinson
Age: 27*

At one point, Robinson was gunning for a job as the lead running back in Jacksonville, rushing for 582 yards with a 4.3 average and 4 touchdowns in 2014. The opportunity apparently fell by the wayside, as Robinson was used only sparingly in his final season with the Jaguars. Still, the converted Michigan quarterback may make for an intriguing prospect. He's young, can catch the ball out of the backfield, and who's the last running back to thrive in Jacksonville, anyway?

Khiry Robinson
Age: 28*

Robinson has experienced the worst luck imaginable with injuries. A broken tibia sidelined Robinson in his final season with the Saints. He quickly wound up back on the shelf for the Jets, breaking his leg again in the preseason. Robinson managed to return in Week 16, but the leg broke once more, this time in a different place. Sorry to say, but the Eagles probably have too many injured backs already to take a flier on another.

Jonathan Grimes
Age: 28*

Undrafted out of FCS William & Mary in 2012, Grimes eventually caught on with the Texans and has served as a backup ever since. He's been a capable hand, averaging 4.4 yards per carry, and has even caught a few passes out of the backfield. Perhaps the most attractive part for the Eagles is the Palmyra, New Jersey native might be able to move back in with his parents and take advantage of the 20-minute commute to Lincoln Financial Field.

Dexter McCluster
Age: 29*

McCluster actually enjoyed his most productive NFL season when Pederson was the offensive coordinator in Kansas City -- but as a receiver. He joined the Titans the following year, where he got a bit more work out of the backfield, and spent last season with the Chargers, but played sparingly before sustaining a broken forearm. McCluster has experience in the offense, which is a plus, but Pederson may not view him as a running back at all, which would probably defeat the purpose.

*Ages as of 12/31/17

Message to LaVar Ball: Take a walk, Dad

usa-lonzo-lavar-ball-ucla.jpg
USA Today Images

By Dan Roche | CSN May 03, 2017 11:30 AM

Take a walk, Dad.

We've all had run-ins with the phenomenon of the "helicopter parent," the mom or dad that simply doesn't give their child enough space to figure things out on their own. At school, on the playing field, they're always right there, doting, helping, ridiculously hands-on, as if their child couldn't do anything without their constant support.

Then there's LaVar Ball, who, until a few months ago, was simply the father of UCLA star guard Lonzo Ball. LaVar shot right past the garden-variety helicopter dad, and went right to AH-64 Apache.

Let's take a walk down memory lane, shall we?

- He said that his son Lonzo is better than two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry.

- He said that Lonzo will only play for the Los Angeles Lakers. This could be problematic if the Lakers' lottery pick falls out of the top three.

- He said he is seeking out a $1 billion shoe deal for Lonzo and his two brothers, LiAngelo and LaMelo. Two small obstacles here in the near-term: LiAngelo is a few weeks away from finishing at Chino Hills High School, where LaMelo is a sophomore.

- He said this, without laughing: "Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan 1-on-1."

This guy makes Carl and Bonnie Lindros look like they mailed it in for the bulk of Eric's career.

Make no mistake: the hype is real. Lonzo Ball is extremely talented. His odd-shot mechanics aside, a 6-foot-6 point guard with his court vision and playmaking ability offers a very high ceiling. In the right system, with the right coaching (and without outside interference, Dad), he could blossom into one of the best in the game.

The elephant in the room, though, is LaVar — the omnipresent hype-man, who seems intent on making his son's meteoric rise about LaVar. Can you remember the last time you saw or heard Lonzo speak on camera? Meanwhile, Lavar is a media-seeking missile, incapable of taking any of his 15 minutes of fame off.

The three biggest names in the shoe game -- Nike, Under Armour, and Adidas — have told LaVar that they're not interested in a deal with Lonzo. They've walked away from a probable top-five pick, two months before the draft. Why? LaVar, that's why.

If you're running an NBA franchise, you're likely weighing the positives of Lonzo's skill set with the negatives of having LaVar submarine Lonzo's head coach at every turn, telling the media how "this team would win more games if..." We've heard of players being "coach-killers," but dads?!?

One of the main goals of any parent is to raise their children to have it better than you did. LaVar and his wife, Tina, have accomplished that mission, and should be very proud of the young man they've raised. But this is about to be Lonzo's time. Let him have it. Take a walk, Dad.

Brett Brown has endured 253 losses in four seasons as Sixers head coach, or about 63 a season. I'd argue dealing with LaVar Ball may be worse. Do you think he is going to sit idly by if the team has a bad month?

