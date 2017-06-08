The700Level

Pedro Martinez still wants back that Game 6 of Phillies-Yankees 2009 World Series

By Jordan Hall | CSNPhilly.com June 08, 2017 2:00 AM

Pedro Martinez has pitched a lot of games.

Over a career that spanned 18 seasons, Martinez threw in 476 games and won 219. That doesn't include 16 playoff appearances, featuring four divisional series, four championship series and two World Series.

Suffice it to say, the Hall of Famer and three-time Cy Young Award winner has a ton of baseball to his name.

But if he could re-pitch one game in his illustrious career, it would come in his one and only season wearing Phillies red.

Phillies vs. Yankees, Game 6 of the 2009 World Series.

In a Twitter Q&A segment on the MLB Network Wednesday, Martinez, now an analyst, was asked if he could go back in time and re-pitch a game, which one would it be?

Here's his full answer, which you can watch in the video above.

I would love to go to Game 6 — it was my last game in the big leagues — in the World Series for Philadelphia. I would love to actually have the opportunity to go back and pitch that game because I was so sick that day. Everybody was in our clubhouse, but I got it late right after [Game 2] I pitched in Yankee Stadium. I was so sick, I couldn't even … I wasn't supposed to pitch, but I chose to go out there — macho, just like you said, adrenaline and all that. That was my last legit chance to be … a World Series champ.

For unfortunate reasons, Phillies fans remember that Game 6, too, just like Martinez. The Phillies were one win away from forcing a Game 7 at Yankee Stadium. They, of course, were looking to repeat as world champions after the unforgettable 2008 run.

And why not Martinez on the Yankee Stadium mound in Game 6? Playing all those years with the Red Sox and winning a World Series in 2004, Martinez was known as a big-game pitcher and loved throwing in the Bronx with Yankees fans jeering him.

Cliff Lee was unavailable after winning Game 5, shifting the series back to New York. Joe Blanton pitched Game 4. Cole Hamels pitched Game 3 on Halloween night. Had he gone Game 6, he would have been on three days' rest. And, if you recall, Hamels, still young at only 25, was enduring the worst season of his major-league career, a bit of a championship hangover after winning the World Series MVP in 2008.

So it was all Martinez in Game 6. He pitched brilliantly in the NLCS (seven innings of two-hit, no-run ball) after being signed as a free agent in July to bolster the rotation. At the end of his career and no longer vintage Pedro, the 37-year-old was still super effective, going 5-1 in nine regular-season starts with a 3.63 ERA.

However, Martinez's magic ended just short. He lasted only four innings in Game 6, allowing four runs on four hits, two walks and a homer. Hideki Matsui burned him with a two-run shot in the second and a two-run single in the third, putting the Phillies in a 4-1 hole. They never recovered, losing, 7-3, as the Yankees celebrated their 27th World Series title.

Still, it's neat to hear a pitcher with the pedigree and past of Martinez remember a half a season with the Phillies. Game 6 obviously still stings him to this day. After all, it's the one he wants back most — and Philly can appreciate that.

USWNT star Julie Johnston now going by Ertz on her national team jersey

By Enrico Campitelli June 07, 2017 8:40 PM

Zach Ertz married his college sweetheart, soccer star Julie Johnston, back in March and now there's an Ertz on the U.S. Women's Natonal Team as a result.

Zach's better half is now going by Julie Ertz and she has the jersey to prove it.

She first unveiled her new threads for her league team in April before busting out the national hardware more recently. The national team shared video of her talking about what an exciting wedding day she had and how excited she was to break out the new jersey.

Mr. Ertz previously told the story on Philly Sports Talk of how he and Julie met on Stanford's campus at a baseball game. They later went on to get engaged at the same stadium.

Birds fans may also remember Julie kicking it at training camp last season and showing off that big leg she has.

Zach is clearly proud of his wife.

Proud Husband. Support Your Woman!!

A post shared by Zach Ertz (@zachertz) on

NFL vet takes crazy-long Uber ride to make it to OTAs

By Josh Ellis | CSNPhilly.com June 07, 2017 2:06 PM

While Marcus Smith and Jason Peters were absent from Eagles OTAs, one NFL vet went to ridiculous lengths to make sure he made his team’s voluntary workouts.

Buffalo Bills corner Shareece Wright took a 550-mile Uber ride from Chicago to Orchard Park, New York to make it to practice.

When asked, he tweeted out the receipt.

That’s dedication right there. The trip lasted more than eight hours and cost $932.08 after a $300 tip.

We hope he rated his driver, Winny, five stars.

