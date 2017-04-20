The700Level

Phillies to offer $14 tickets to next week's games in honor of NFL Draft

By Enrico Campitelli April 20, 2017 11:24 AM

Many of us have hit up a South Philly double header in the past: starting the day at a Flyers game and ending it at a Phillies game across the street. But the NFL Draft coming to town next week offers a new double header option. How about a Thursday Business Person Special at Citizens Bank Park followed by the first round of the NFL Draft in front of the Art Museum?

And the Phillies are encouraging such behavior with a sweet ticket deal for Eagles fans -- or even imposter Eagles fans.

"In celebration of the 82nd NFL Draft being held on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia on April 27 -- 29, the Phillies are extending a special ticket offer. With the Philadelphia Eagles having the 14th Pick in the NFL Draft, all fans wearing Eagles jerseys or gear can take advantage of tickets priced at just $14 each in locations regularly priced $38 & under," the Phillies announced in a release.

The offer is good for the Tuesday and Wednesday games against the Miami Marlins at 7:05 or the Thursday afternoon game at 1:05 pm.

All you have to do is show up to the ticketing windows at CBP on gameday rocking some Eagles gear and you'll get the special price.

Phillies managing partner John Middleton was a guest on 94 WIP on Thursday and talked about the promotion.

"In addition to giving Eagles fans a discount, maybe we should hit [Cowboys, Redskins, Giants, and Patriots fans] with a surcharge," Middleton said. "And I gotta tell you, [Eagles owner] Jeffrey [Lurie] loved the idea, but I’ve been told the second half of that idea may be viewed as inhospitable."

Could be a new slogan: Make Philadelphia Inhospitable Again.

Perhaps these three games will get a pass for being the only games all season where an E-A-G-L-E-S chant is acceptable at Citizens Bank Park?

McCaffrey scores higher than Cook on Wonderlic Test

By Mike Murphy | CSNPhilly.com Contributor April 21, 2017 2:20 PM

The Wonderlic scores for two running backs who have been linked to the Eagles have surfaced. 

Per Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Christian McCaffrey scored a 21 out of 50, and Dalvin Cook scored an 11.

The top score in McGinn’s report was held by Tennessee's Alvin Kamara, who notched a 24. Oklahoma’s Joe Mixon scored a 12 and LSU’s Leonard Fournette shared a score of 11 with Cook.

The average score for a running back, according to renowned football writer Paul Zimmerman, is 16.

The Wonderlic test, a 50-question multiple choice test that measures cognitive ability and problem solving, is given to NFL prospects every year at the combine. Of course, the score doesn't measure how successful a player is on the field. Per Jeff Reynolds of CBS Sports, Jets' QB Ryan Fitzpatrick scored a 48, which is higher than Tom Brady (33), Aaron Rodgers (35) and Hall of Famer Dan Marino (15).

Per Sports Illustrated, Pro Bowler Frank Gore and Adrian Pederson had scores of six and 16, respectively. 

Test scores aside, you’ll have to tune in Thursday at 8 p.m. to see if the Eagles will even draft a running back at 14 overall. Or head down to Philadelphia and see it in person (parking is free). 

Eagles draft targets at No. 14: LSU CB Tre’Davious White

By Andrew Kulp | The700Level April 21, 2017 1:54 PM

Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU

Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 192 pounds

2016: 35 TKL, 14 PD, 2 INT
2015: 44 TKL, 7 PD
2014: 33 TKL, 6 PD, 2 INT
2013: 55 TKL, 7 PD, 2 INT

40-yard dash: 4.47 seconds
Bench press: 16 reps
Vertical jump: 32.0 inches
Broad jump: 119.0 inches
3-cone drill: 6.90 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.32 seconds

Once again, there is very little consensus as to the best cornerback prospects in the 2017 NFL Draft. Yet, for some reason, Tre'Davious White is a name that keeps popping up for the Eagles at No. 14.

You won't find a corner with more and better collegiate experience -- that much is certain. White was a four-year starter, which in itself is almost unheard of, and at an SEC program known as a bit of a football factory, to boot. He was voted first-team all-conference and a consensus All-American as a senior, too, so it was merely a matter of durability. This was a quality, productive player.

White lined up on the outside and in the slot, which shows versatility. He returned punts as well, with three career touchdowns. And in addition to his tangible contributions on the field, White was a leader, earning the program's prestigious No. 18 jersey for his commitment to the team.

The Eagles have displayed an apparent attraction to LSU players in recent drafts. In 2013, it was defensive lineman Bennie Logan, another recipient of the No. 18. Then just last year, it was defensive back Jalen Mills. Both picks were made with Howie Roseman at the helm, and Mills was under current defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz as well.

Those seemingly unrelated factors do not automatically indicated the Eagles will pursue White. Then again, even vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas was raving about the Tigers star at the Senior Bowl, making mention of both Mills and the No. 18 distinction.

White is an apparent fit in Schwartz's scheme as well. While taller, longer cornerbacks are in vogue across the NFL, Schwartz has frequently worked covermen who are 6-0 and under, so size is not likely to be an issue. The ability to line up in the slot is also significant, as it means he doesn’t need to be pressed into a starting role if he's not ready, or can move inside in nickel packages.

There is an awful lot to like about White. Whether he's worth a first-round pick is the argument. He's ranked fourth at best among cornerbacks on most prospect lists, in a draft where there's little consensus and only one is expected to be taken before the Eagles are on the clock. No. 14 might be a stretch to those who treat such sheets as gospel.

Then again, there aren't many cornerbacks in the draft with a résumé quite like White's. Multiple prospects may have more "upside," but all White did was start and play almost every game for four seasons against SEC competition, and did so at a high level.

Furthermore, if the Eagles are enamored with White, round two may not be an option. If the club truly feels that there isn't another cornerback with his combination of skill, experience, fit and intangibles, you can't really argue against him at No. 14, when nobody agrees on how to rank these talents in the first place.

It's no wonder many have mocked White to the Eagles. They need a cornerback and have made it no secret they like this player and where he comes from. If his name is called at 14, it shouldn't come as a surprise, no matter where he's ranked.

 

