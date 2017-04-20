Phillies to offer $14 tickets to next week's games in honor of NFL Draft

Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 192 pounds

2016: 35 TKL, 14 PD, 2 INT

2015: 44 TKL, 7 PD

2014: 33 TKL, 6 PD, 2 INT

2013: 55 TKL, 7 PD, 2 INT

40-yard dash: 4.47 seconds

Bench press: 16 reps

Vertical jump: 32.0 inches

Broad jump: 119.0 inches

3-cone drill: 6.90 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.32 seconds

Once again, there is very little consensus as to the best cornerback prospects in the 2017 NFL Draft. Yet, for some reason, Tre'Davious White is a name that keeps popping up for the Eagles at No. 14.

You won't find a corner with more and better collegiate experience -- that much is certain. White was a four-year starter, which in itself is almost unheard of, and at an SEC program known as a bit of a football factory, to boot. He was voted first-team all-conference and a consensus All-American as a senior, too, so it was merely a matter of durability. This was a quality, productive player.

White lined up on the outside and in the slot, which shows versatility. He returned punts as well, with three career touchdowns. And in addition to his tangible contributions on the field, White was a leader, earning the program's prestigious No. 18 jersey for his commitment to the team.

The Eagles have displayed an apparent attraction to LSU players in recent drafts. In 2013, it was defensive lineman Bennie Logan, another recipient of the No. 18. Then just last year, it was defensive back Jalen Mills. Both picks were made with Howie Roseman at the helm, and Mills was under current defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz as well.

Those seemingly unrelated factors do not automatically indicated the Eagles will pursue White. Then again, even vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas was raving about the Tigers star at the Senior Bowl, making mention of both Mills and the No. 18 distinction.

White is an apparent fit in Schwartz's scheme as well. While taller, longer cornerbacks are in vogue across the NFL, Schwartz has frequently worked covermen who are 6-0 and under, so size is not likely to be an issue. The ability to line up in the slot is also significant, as it means he doesn’t need to be pressed into a starting role if he's not ready, or can move inside in nickel packages.

There is an awful lot to like about White. Whether he's worth a first-round pick is the argument. He's ranked fourth at best among cornerbacks on most prospect lists, in a draft where there's little consensus and only one is expected to be taken before the Eagles are on the clock. No. 14 might be a stretch to those who treat such sheets as gospel.

Then again, there aren't many cornerbacks in the draft with a résumé quite like White's. Multiple prospects may have more "upside," but all White did was start and play almost every game for four seasons against SEC competition, and did so at a high level.

Furthermore, if the Eagles are enamored with White, round two may not be an option. If the club truly feels that there isn't another cornerback with his combination of skill, experience, fit and intangibles, you can't really argue against him at No. 14, when nobody agrees on how to rank these talents in the first place.

It's no wonder many have mocked White to the Eagles. They need a cornerback and have made it no secret they like this player and where he comes from. If his name is called at 14, it shouldn't come as a surprise, no matter where he's ranked.

Other Eagles draft targets at No. 14:

Tennessee DE Derek Barnett

Michigan DE Taco Charlton

Ohio State CB Gareon Conley

Florida State RB Dalvin Cook

Western Michigan WR Corey Davis

Alabama LB Reuben Foster

LSU RB Leonard Fournette

Alabama TE O.J. Howard

Alabama CB Marlon Humphrey

Washington CB Kevin King

Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey

Michigan State DT Malik McDowell

UCLA DE Takkarist McKinley

Wisconsin OT Ryan Ramczyk

Washington WR John Ross

LSU CB Tre'Davious White

Clemson WR Mike Williams