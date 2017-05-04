A Philly fan snuck two Eagles references into most recent Star Wars movies

Today is May the 4th. It may simply be the day before Cinco de Mayo for many of you but for fans of the Star Wars franchise it's a very special day to connect with their Jedi roots.

The Philadelphia Eagles observed the high holy day by sharing the story of an Eagles fan with a unique connection to the Star Wars movies. David Acord, a graduate of the University of Delaware, is a sound designer and re-recording mixer who got the opportunity of a lifetime to work for Skywalker Sound.

He's worked on some of the biggest blockbusters in recent memory from Guardians of the Galaxy to Star Wars: Episode II, Attack of the Clones (just kidding!).

But where this story gets interesting for Birds fans is on his work on the two most recent Star Wars movies, Episode VII: The Force Awakens and Rogue One. He managed to sneak some of his Eagles fandom into the films.

Acord is such a fan of Celek that he incorporated him into The Force Awakens. Acord voiced Teedo, a reptile-like scavenger, and had to create a language for it. He was learning Thai for an upcoming vacation, so he mixed in some phrases in Thai and sprinkled in the names of some Eagles players. Celek and Fletcher, for Fletcher Cox, made it into the final version of the movie. There was another Eagles surprise in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the former No. 1 movie in America which earned over $800 million worldwide. When Cassian Andor and Jyn Erso are looking for Saw Gerrera in Jedha City, the script called for a prayer chant in the background. Acord decided to voice it. So, he took the Eagles’ fight song, Fly, Eagles, Fly, and translated it to Esperanto, a universal language which was created in the late 1800s but never took hold. You can hear, “Hit ‘em low, hit ‘em high,” albeit in a different dialect in the movie.

Pretty dope!

Deadspin Jedi Dan McQuade went and cut footage from those scenes, so you can try and understand those weird alien languages and #FlyEaglesFly chants.

Here's hoping for an Eagles fan to show up in a brawl at Mos Eisley Cantina in Episode VIII.