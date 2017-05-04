The700Level

A Philly fan snuck two Eagles references into most recent Star Wars movies

starwarsnight.jpg

A Philly fan snuck two Eagles references into most recent Star Wars movies

By Enrico Campitelli May 04, 2017 3:18 PM

Today is May the 4th. It may simply be the day before Cinco de Mayo for many of you but for fans of the Star Wars franchise it's a very special day to connect with their Jedi roots.

The Philadelphia Eagles observed the high holy day by sharing the story of an Eagles fan with a unique connection to the Star Wars movies. David Acord, a graduate of the University of Delaware, is a sound designer and re-recording mixer who got the opportunity of a lifetime to work for Skywalker Sound. 

He's worked on some of the biggest blockbusters in recent memory from Guardians of the Galaxy to Star Wars: Episode II, Attack of the Clones (just kidding!).

But where this story gets interesting for Birds fans is on his work on the two most recent Star Wars movies, Episode VII: The Force Awakens and Rogue One. He managed to sneak some of his Eagles fandom into the films.

Acord is such a fan of Celek that he incorporated him into The Force Awakens. Acord voiced Teedo, a reptile-like scavenger, and had to create a language for it. He was learning Thai for an upcoming vacation, so he mixed in some phrases in Thai and sprinkled in the names of some Eagles players. Celek and Fletcher, for Fletcher Cox, made it into the final version of the movie.

There was another Eagles surprise in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the former No. 1 movie in America which earned over $800 million worldwide. When Cassian Andor and Jyn Erso are looking for Saw Gerrera in Jedha City, the script called for a prayer chant in the background. Acord decided to voice it. So, he took the Eagles’ fight song, Fly, Eagles, Fly, and translated it to Esperanto, a universal language which was created in the late 1800s but never took hold. You can hear, “Hit ‘em low, hit ‘em high,” albeit in a different dialect in the movie.

Pretty dope!

Deadspin Jedi Dan McQuade went and cut footage from those scenes, so you can try and understand those weird alien languages and #FlyEaglesFly chants.

Here's hoping for an Eagles fan to show up in a brawl at Mos Eisley Cantina in Episode VIII.

Lonzo and LaVar Ball unveil ZO2 for exorbitant price tag

Lonzo and LaVar Ball unveil ZO2 for exorbitant price tag

By CSNPhilly.com Staff May 04, 2017 9:30 PM

Where LaVar Ball goes, the conversation follows.

LaVar and his son, soon-to-be NBA point guard Lonzo Ball, released the first set of shoes from Big Baller Brand, their independent competitor for Nike, Under Armour and Adidas. 

Releasing new shoes isn't usually a big deal unless the shoes are widely panned (see the Curry Twos). However, these shoes aren't garnering conversation for the design: Instead, it's the price tag. The ZO2, Lonzo's first signature shoe, will cost $495. The Balls appear to be marketing the shoe as a designer brand, thus the cost being higher than a normal basketball shoe from Nike or a similar brand.

And while the conversation should probably revolve around Lonzo, his shoes and his road to the NBA draft, LaVar appears to be leading the charge.

Whether you love them or hate them, the Balls know how to keep themselves in the news.

Hearst Lumberjacks junior hockey team pays homage to Claude Giroux

Hearst Lumberjacks junior hockey team pays homage to Claude Giroux

By Corin Pauls | CSNPhilly.com Contributor May 04, 2017 8:50 PM

Claude Giroux's influence as a hockey player has trickled down to his hometown of Hearst, Ontario in Canada.

Hearst will start a junior hockey team called the Lumberjacks. And the team's logo and uniforms are a big testament to Giroux, who has generously helped the team get started.

Here's a look at the team's photos and jerseys, which should look familiar.

 

The Lumberjacks will start in the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League, in part thanks to Giroux's support of the team. To find out more about the team, you can visit its Facebook page

h/t to broadstreethockey.com.

Load more