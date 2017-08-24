The700Level

Redskins fire back at Lane Johnson by mocking his PED suspension

By Enrico Campitelli August 24, 2017 11:42 AM

It's the middle of August and real football is still a couple of weeks away but that doesn't mean there can't be some lukewarm trash talk between division rivals already.

I am here for it.

Lane Johnson opened his mouth on Wednesday and tossed some shade at the Washington Redskins, who the Birds will face in their Week 1 season opener on September 10.

But this is August and NFL players are bored, so of course somebody on the Redskins was going to fire back.

Enter Zach Brown who, after a quick Googling, is not a member of a country music band but is rather a linebacker for the Washington football team. He was apparently a Pro Bowler last season for the Buffalo Bills and should be a pretty solid addition to the Redskins defense.

His response:

It's unclear if the "they" he is speaking of is the Eagles or the Redskins. I kind of think he meant the Redskins but again, unclear.

But the PED reference is clearly directed at Johnson and the 10-game suspension he served last season for violating league policy. It's low hanging fruit but it certainly works.

Johnson's comments were a bit curious after he claimed earlier this summer he wanted to do less talking and show it more with action on the field. Regardless of that, he's the type of guy you'd expect to back it up (as long as he's on the field).

Non-preseason can't come soon enough.

Chase Utley makes unreal play to save perfect game before no-hit bid ends in walk-off fashion

USA Today Images

By Jordan Hall | CSNPhilly.com August 23, 2017 11:15 PM

Chase Utley has always had a flair for the dramatic.

And not just with his bat or hustle, but also with his glove.

Who can forget this clutch, heads-up play?

At 38 years old, Utley still throws around his body like he's 24 and in his rookie season. The former Phillie showed his signature full-out extension in a huge moment Wednesday night.

Pitching in the eighth inning against the Pirates, Dodgers starter Rich Hill had not allowed a runner to reach base. That looked like it was going to change when Josh Bell laced a liner destined to drop in right field. Utley then stunned everyone at PNC Park by preserving the perfect game bid with a jaw-dropping diving catch.

The best is Utley's typical stoicism, just getting up and acting like, no big deal, one down, fellas.

His teammates had the opposite reaction. They were in amazement, as seen below.

Believe it or not, Hill took a no-hitter into the bottom of the 10th inning when he lost it — and the game — on Josh Harrison's walk-off blast for a 1-0 defeat (see story).

Baseball is a funny game. Right now, the Dodgers are the best at it with an 89-36 record, 13 games ahead of the next closest teams (Nationals and Astros).

Before you know it, the playoffs will be here — and we all know Utley is bound for some October dramatics.

Philly fan takes one last jab at his beloved Eagles' futility in his obituary

USA Today Images

By Enrico Campitelli August 23, 2017 2:56 PM

Jeffrey Clayton Riegel was a wonderful husband, uncle, brother, and son. He was also a Philadelphia Eagles fan with a pretty good sense of humor.

At least according to his obituary.

Mr. Riegel died on Aug. 18, 2017, at 56 but it appears he had enough time to have some fun on his way out.

His obituary reads relatively standard on the Wimberg Funeral Home website, naming all of the family he leaves behind as well as mentioning some of his favorite greetings for different people and some of his nicknames — some people called him "Toad."

But it's this part that will have Jeffrey smiling in the great beyond:

God gave Jeffrey the miracle of time to prepare which allowed him to verbalize his last wishes. He requested to have 8 Philadelphia Eagles as pall bearers so the Eagles can let him down one last time.

Touche, Mr. Riegel, touche.

Say hello to Reggie, Jerome, and Buddy for us. Maybe they haven't heard a boo in a while, who knows.

