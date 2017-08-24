Redskins fire back at Lane Johnson by mocking his PED suspension

It's the middle of August and real football is still a couple of weeks away but that doesn't mean there can't be some lukewarm trash talk between division rivals already.

I am here for it.

Lane Johnson opened his mouth on Wednesday and tossed some shade at the Washington Redskins, who the Birds will face in their Week 1 season opener on September 10.

But this is August and NFL players are bored, so of course somebody on the Redskins was going to fire back.

Enter Zach Brown who, after a quick Googling, is not a member of a country music band but is rather a linebacker for the Washington football team. He was apparently a Pro Bowler last season for the Buffalo Bills and should be a pretty solid addition to the Redskins defense.

His response:

They are some new boys in town and we don't need PEDs to win... but just for u, 53 will be seeing you! — Zach Brown (@ZachBrown_55) August 23, 2017

It's unclear if the "they" he is speaking of is the Eagles or the Redskins. I kind of think he meant the Redskins but again, unclear.

But the PED reference is clearly directed at Johnson and the 10-game suspension he served last season for violating league policy. It's low hanging fruit but it certainly works.

Johnson's comments were a bit curious after he claimed earlier this summer he wanted to do less talking and show it more with action on the field. Regardless of that, he's the type of guy you'd expect to back it up (as long as he's on the field).

Non-preseason can't come soon enough.