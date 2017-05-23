The700Level

The Rockies Twitter account tweeted whole game in 'Rocky' quotes

By Enrico Campitelli May 23, 2017 10:22 AM

If you watched Monday night's Phillies loss at the hands of the Colorado Rockies, you probably weren't very entertained -- unless you're a Rockies fan.

But if you followed the game on Twitter and happen to follow the Rockies' account, you may have been slightly more entertained.

Slightly.

They tried something we haven't seen from an opposing team just yet. They tweeted throughout the game using only quotes from the Rocky movie franchise.

Now, you can debate how successful of a move this was but you have to at least give them some points for creativity. And it's not like this was a playoff game with high stakes. This was a relatively boring Monday night game in the middle of May.

You can read our recap of the Phillies' 8-1 loss right here. Or here's how the night transpired on Twitter:

The NFL shortened overtime to 10 minutes and people want to make sure Donovan McNabb knows

By Josh Ellis | CSNPhilly.com May 23, 2017 1:30 PM

First reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL owners have voted today to shorten overtime from 15 minutes to 10 minutes as a move to reduce playing time to aid in player safety.

People on Twitter wanted to make sure Donovan McNabb knows about the change.


Although nearly nine years have passed since the Eagles and Bengals played to a 13-13 tie, it seems the former Eagles' QB still hasn't lived down the fact that he didn't know that could happen in the NFL.

"I've never been a part of a tie," McNabb said after the game ended. "I never even knew that was in the rule book."

McNabb wasn't alone, as several other of his teammates, including DeSean Jackson and Correll Buckhalter also did not know the game could end in a tie.

Now, more games will likely end in a tie and fans probably won't ever let McNabb forget it.

Watch: Fan lays out for incredible catch at Phillies-Rockies game

By The700Level.com May 22, 2017 11:47 PM

If you missed Monday night's Phillies game, you didn't miss a whole lot. The Phillies put up just three hits and lost, 8-1, to the Rockies at Citizens Bank Park.

However, there was one heck of a catch, and it came in the stands.

This fan went all out for an incredible one-handed grab in the bottom of the sixth inning. The snag, one of the better ones you'll see in the crowd this season, elicited a nice applause from the fans and a shoutout from Phillies broadcasters Tom McCarthy and John Kruk.

"Did he go over the top of the girl next to him?" McCarthy asked, impressed by the play.

"I think he was trying save her," Kruk said. "Let's go with chivalry, he was trying to save her."

Hat tip to this guy for making the catch of the night, which you can watch right here.

