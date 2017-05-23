The Rockies Twitter account tweeted whole game in 'Rocky' quotes

If you watched Monday night's Phillies loss at the hands of the Colorado Rockies, you probably weren't very entertained -- unless you're a Rockies fan.

But if you followed the game on Twitter and happen to follow the Rockies' account, you may have been slightly more entertained.

Slightly.

They tried something we haven't seen from an opposing team just yet. They tweeted throughout the game using only quotes from the Rocky movie franchise.

Now, you can debate how successful of a move this was but you have to at least give them some points for creativity. And it's not like this was a playoff game with high stakes. This was a relatively boring Monday night game in the middle of May.

You can read our recap of the Phillies' 8-1 loss right here. Or here's how the night transpired on Twitter:

“He's just a man, Rock, so be more man than him! Go get him. Eye of the tiger!” pic.twitter.com/KcmBmYPzgY — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 22, 2017

“Hey champ, you oughta come and look at this boy you’re gonna fight on TV. It looks like he means business.” pic.twitter.com/kGtBWAGHZw — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 22, 2017

“One step at a time. One punch at a time. One round at a time.” pic.twitter.com/zXzENa8dCO — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 22, 2017

“I am not the richest, smartest or most talented person in the world, but I succeed because I keep going and going and going.” pic.twitter.com/87n06TIvhc — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 23, 2017

“Nobody owes nobody nothing. You owe yourself.” pic.twitter.com/3IWNQn6UnS — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 23, 2017

“The last thing to age on somebody is their heart.” pic.twitter.com/ruSbOBNcDl — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 23, 2017

“When it’s over, I know you’ll be the one standing. You know what you have to do. Do it.” pic.twitter.com/2HEtJSbC7V — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 23, 2017

“Who am I kiddin'? I ain't even in the guy's league.” pic.twitter.com/PukzXJsTz2 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 23, 2017

“I wantcha to stick and move.” pic.twitter.com/zn54FpaFkG — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 23, 2017

“If you’re willing to go through all the battling you got to go through to get where you want to get, who’s got the right to stop you?” pic.twitter.com/6AgpKsoUv7 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 23, 2017

“This man is not human. He's not human.” pic.twitter.com/DiA2UgRlRR — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 23, 2017

“Every once in a while a person comes along who defies the odds, who defies logic and fulfills an incredible dream.” pic.twitter.com/1hgMznkRtC — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 23, 2017

“Every champion was once a contender who refused to give up.” pic.twitter.com/a3sbeSDkdy — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 23, 2017

“Now, if you know what you’re worth, go out and get what you’re worth.” pic.twitter.com/rEmzYf6Mvn — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 23, 2017

“I believe there’s an inner power that makes winners or losers. The winners are the ones who really listen to the truth of their hearts.” pic.twitter.com/6fBHSBD131 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 23, 2017