Some poor SKC soul grabs Gooch by the neck, lives to tell about it

If you’re coming up with a list of which Union player you definitely shouldn’t grab by the neck under any circumstance, you’d start with Oguchi Onyewu, take a coffee break, come back to the list, write down Gooch’s name again, and then figure out the rest.
The 35-year-old center back is massive, once got into a fight with one of the world’s best players, had an iconic staredown vs. Mexico, and is currently sporting a fairly large chip on his shoulder.
And yet …
The moment in question happened after Benny Feilhaber blew up at a seemingly good penalty call that allowed the Union to bury a penalty kick and escape Kansas City with a 1-1 draw in a game in which they were outplayed last night.
Why Sporting Kansas City’s Elie Sanchez got mad enough to then grab Onyewu by the neck in the ensuing scrum is unclear. What’s even more unclear is how Gooch managed not to erupt, other than the simple explanation that the Union’s 6-foot-4 ripped behemoth barely felt it.
Either way, Sanchez may be looking at a suspension. And the Union are leaving Kansas City feeling really good about clawing out a tough road point against one of the best teams in the West leading up to the Gold Cup break.
And while the Union can mostly thank goalkeeper John McCarthy — who really is the perfect backup goalkeeper for Philly — for coming through with some big saves while filling in Andre Blake (who’s currently with Jamaica at the Gold Cup), Onyewu’s leadership and poise was another big reason for the result.
The two-time World Cup veteran has already swatted away plenty of critics who figured he was washed up. Now, he may just be one of the Union’s top players — so best not get him too mad.
The war of words may never end.
At least it's going to have to be Joel Embiid and the Sixers who will have to take the high road if they don't want LaVar Ball clapping back. Because you know he's always going to clap back.*
Following the whole Olivia Simmons thing a couple of weeks back coupled with Ben and Joel ripping on LaVar Ball on draft night, LaVar said some unkind things about the Sixers which Embiid was then asked about during an Instagram Live session. He said F--- 'em.
And today we have a response from LaVar, courtesy of TMZ who got it on video.
"The reason he said that... he got three words because his vocabulary is limited. You gotta use cuss words when you've got no intelect," LaVar said.
Then, in a beautiful twist, he ripped on Embiid's intelligence while demonstrating his own lack of it.
"He's not intelligent at all. He's worried about me, he should be worried about playing. I got three words for him: 'Can't play at all.' Oh shoot, that's four."
"He's small change."
The drama continues. Now just give me some Lakers vs. Sixers basketball, please.
*side note: what does "clapping back" actually mean? Where did it come from? I just say it without really knowing what it means.
The Washington Nationals had a very bad day Thursday.
It all started at exactly 6:42 pm when they sent out this tweet from their official account.
Seems pretty standard, a rain delay notice, that happens, but what happened next is where this story turns south for the NL East leaders. It BARELY rained, in fact, not a single drop hit the ground for more than an hour-and-a-half and when it did rain, it was light and lasted for a few minutes.
The fans were pissed.
At 9:39 pm, they posted this update, followed by a tweet ten minutes later that the game would begin at 10:10 p.m.
After losing the game 5-2 to the Atlanta Braves, the team posted this notice today at 11:54 a.m.
Here’s the problem, if you’re going to be active on social media, you have to read the concerns of your fans. Delaying a game because of the threat of rain and never having rain is unfortunate, but acceptable. Going three hours without posting an update while fans spend their hard-earned time and money trying to attend the baseball game is unacceptable. Once the comments began pouring in harder than the rain was falling, the team should have done their best to let their fans know what was happening and offer some sort of solution or explanation. Leaving them in the cold is where this became a huge failure.
…and oh did the tweets roll in.
Even one of the players, Ender Inciarte, got in on the act.
