Swap Kings: Sixers Ride SAC Pick to No. 3, What Is Hinkie May Never Die

By Andrew Unterberger | The700Level May 17, 2017 9:09 AM

Generally, I consider myself to be pretty in tune with the Process and its many practitioners. That's not to say I always agree with the prevailing Process viewpoint, but usually I can at least guess with reasonable accuracy what said perspective is going to be -- how a trade or signing will be perceived, whether a former player will get booed or cheered upon return visit, if we'll pretend to have opinions about a second-round selection, and so on. After four years of Trusting this thing, you'd hope you develop a pretty good instinct for it. 

Tonight, though, I was definitely off. After the Philadelphia 76ers jumped up from 4 to 3 via Sacramento Kings pick swap, I looked around the Rights to Ricky Sanchez Lottery Party expecting the moment's disappointment at not getting 1 or 2 to give way to overwhelming gratitude, if not outright ecstasy, as the many implications of the moment had a chance to settle in for the TTPers in the crowd. But it never came. Instead, as fans filed out of Xfinity Live, everyone still seemed to be mid-negotiation -- weighing jumping up to 3 against not getting 1 or 2, and landing the Kings pick swap vs. not having the Lakers pick convey. (LAL slid up to no. 2, a climb sure to jump-start a generation of conspiracy theories.)

It's understandable for Sixers fans to feel mixed emotions about what transpired on Tuesday. But then again... c'mon. 

As much bargaining as I did with myself going into the night, there's two words you could have told me before the draft that would have made all other worldly concerns irrelevant: Pick Swap. That's it. After that, I'm good. You mean we're going to use our 10% chance of the Kings jumping into the top three -- roughly the chances of the Celtics and Spurs meeting in the finals this year -- and thanks to a comically one-sided trade we made with Vlade and Vivek two years ago at the height of Hinkiemania, we're going to jump into the top three for the fourth straight year? We're really gonna look at that and say "OK, what else?" 

It feels pretty bizarre to say, but I had no idea Process Trusters had gotten this spoiled. Perhaps this is the greatest accomplishment of the lottery party -- after three years of making it past the commercial break, capped by our One Shining Moment of landing at No. 1 in 2016, we've actually become entitled as a fanbase when it comes to lottery night. Now, simply not sliding down even further (as I'd convinced myself we were finally due for) is far from good enough. We want the pick swap, and we want it to get us all the way to No. 1, with a top-five Lakers pick to complement -- and anything less is a "Yeah, but..." Tsk, tsk. 

Personally, I think the night was a damn miracle. Yes, we only moved up one spot -- though really, when you consider the Sixers were most likely by far to finish at no. 5 (and in fact did land there with our own pick), we really moved up two. And yes, we have to wait another year for the Lakers pick, and they'll have another top-two pick to improve around in the meantime -- though if you think Lonzo Ball in his rookie season is gonna be the difference between L.A. winning 26 games and L.A. winning 41 games, I have some $500 sneakers to sell you. And yes, we probably aren't going to get Markelle Fultz -- though he probably would have chafed behind guaranteed starter T.J. McConnell in the rotation before long anyway.

But guys. GUYS. Guyyyyyyyyyyyyyys. We got the friggin' pick swap. Pick Swap! If you had to sum up the final two years of the Process in just two words, it would undoubtedly have been "pick swap." When it came time for the Lottery Party faithful to articulate their evening's greatest desire, it wasn't "LA-KERS PICK!' or "NUM-BER ONE!" that we chanted -- even though both were actually more likely outcomes. No, it was "PICK! SWAP! PICK! SWAP! PICK! SWAP!" And it should have been. And we got it. And it was beautiful. 

So, what for the Sixers at No. 3, then? Well, Josh Jackson seems like a strong bet -- a two-way wing with major potential on both sides of the ball, assuming he can get his jump shot sorted. UK guards Malik Monk and De'Aaron Fox will certainly get extended looks, as will Duke wing scorer Jayson Tatum. And even though it's considered preordained to the point of him already being penciled into the draft's Wikipedia page, don't rule out Lonzo Ball as a possibility either. Remember, we Knew the Lakers were gonna pick Jahlil Okafor two years ago, too -- sometimes, reality just ends up outweighing the narrative to an unignorable degree. 

And one last note on the Lakers: Yeah, I wanted the pick this year, too. It would've been nice to have it, to know that it was ours, and that nothing was gonna come along in the next 12 months to potentially ruin it. But it's not going away. We have it next year, and we have it entirely. Remember how annoying it was to root for the Lakers to lose, lose, lose, and then no you've lost too much now you need to win, win, win, wait maybe lose a couple BUT DAMMIT DON'T LOSE THAT MANY GAHHHH? Well, now it's gonna be easy: We want the Lakers to lose in October, in April, and in all months in between, as frequently and as discouragingly as possible. That, my friends, is gonna be fun -- even if Paul George does decide he wants to jump ship to a 26-win team for some reason. 

So yeah, the Sixers should have some options, and all of them seem like pretty good ones. The Sixers will add a top-three pick this summer to a core of Joel, Ben, Dario and RoCo, they still have all the cap space in the known universe this off-season, and then in the next two drafts, we own totally unprotected picks from two teams that haven't drafted outside the top ten since 2013. And now, forever and always, we have Pick Swap, the final validation for Our Once and Always Dark Lord. And if all that's not enough to make you one smilin' Sixers fan this week, then I have to ask if we were even trusting the same process all these years.

LeGarrette Blount unlikely to play role of savior for Eagles

By Andrew Kulp | The700Level May 17, 2017 1:54 PM

The Eagles needed a running back, and LeGarrette Blount was the best option remaining on the free-agent market. A one-year, incentive-laden, minimally guaranteed deal makes sense.

Before declaring the Blount signing a victory for the Eagles, just be aware of exactly what the offense is getting.

Blount posted impressive totals in 2016 with 1,161 yards on the ground and a league-leading 18 rushing touchdowns during the regular season. He also led the NFL with 5.4 yards per carry in short-yardage situations, which have long been an issue for the Eagles.

Blount also averaged a subpar 3.9 yards over all 299 of his carries, which ranked 30th out of 42 qualifying backs. He managed just 7 receptions on the year as well, accounting for almost 10 percent of his career output as a receiver.

Blount may be the best short-yardage back in the league, but he’s one-dimensional. He provides no support in the passing attack, thus defenses stack eight men in the box when they see him coming.

Obviously, the New England Patriots thought better about retaining such a limited player, which should be reason enough to give pause to any celebration.

The Patriots have a track record of turning castoffs and role players into stars. That’s relevant here, too, because Blount never enjoyed near the same success in stints with the Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Why will his luck be any different with the Eagles?

The closest Blount came to becoming a feature back prior to joining the Patriots were his first two seasons in the league. Released by the Titans out of training camp, Blount caught on with the Bucs and managed to eclipse 1,000 yards as a rookie. He quickly fell out of favor, was reduced to 41 carries by year three and allowed to depart as a free agent.

Blount spent 2013 restoring his value with the Patriots, then joined the Steelers. That arrangement didn’t last long, either, as he was released after 11 games, before finding his way back to New England, where he spent the past two-and-a-half years.

Blount racked up 2,917 yards and 34 rushing touchdowns in parts of four seasons with the Patriots, where he helped carry the team to a pair of Super Bowl championships. In parts of four seasons spent with the Titans, Bucs and Steelers, he totaled 2,205 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground, and was released twice. Now, he’s 30.

None of which is to say Blount can’t help the Eagles. At 6-foot-0, 250 pounds, he brings size, power and a veteran presence to a backfield desperately lacking those attributes with Ryan Mathews sidelined and reportedly on his way out. Even with Mathews, the Eagles ranked 26th in short-yardage situations in ‘16.

Blount could be less effective in those situations and still be of service. Merely putting him on the field has defenses guessing run, opening up play action and bootlegs for Carson Wentz.

Frankly, the Eagles needed a veteran back to come in and compete with the current group, not to mention a bigger back who can handle 200-plus carries.

Nonetheless, Blount is the definition of a Band-Aid, and it’s unclear whether he’s enough to cover the gaping hole the Eagles have at running back. He’s only really experienced success with the best team in the league, and his skill set doesn’t especially fit the west coast offense.

With only $400,000 of his salary for 2017 guaranteed, it appears the Eagles may share similar concerns.

This was a move the Eagles absolutely needed to make, but one that is far from assured of working out. As long as everybody is aware of that going in, Blount won’t disappoint.

ap-mavs-nerlens-noel.jpg
AP Images

By Andy Schwartz | CSNPhilly.com May 17, 2017 1:01 PM

Nerlens Noel thought he was done with tanking.

Noel helped the Sixers turn the corner last season. They went 10-5 in January and for a split-second were able to daydream about the playoffs.

Then on Feb. 23, Noel was dealt to Dallas. Five weeks later, when the Trail Blazers beat the Suns on April 1, the Mavericks were eliminated from the playoffs.

And then they tanked.

"Once we were eliminated from the playoffs, we did everything possible to lose games," owner Mark Cuban said Wednesday on The Dan Patrick Show.

The Mavs actually won their next game before losing five in a row and ending their season with a victory over Memphis.

How exactly did they tank?

"You play all your young players," Cuban said.

That's it though. There wasn't a memo, as Patrick asked, that went out to everyone.

"No no," Cuban said. "Once a guy walks on the court, they're going to play their heart out. Particularly the young guys, because they have something to prove."

The Mavericks finished with the ninth-worst record (33-49) in the league and didn't move in Tuesday night's lottery. They were represented by former swingman and current executive Michael Finley. 

Cuban did not attend, and don't expect to see him at the lottery anytime soon.

"Yeah, (I went) one time, and I said I'd never do it again," he said. "Honestly, my thoughts were, this is the losers circle, and I never wanted to be back. We didn't hit the lottery again for 15 years."

Does the lottery system work?

"Not as well as it should," he said. "There aren't a whole lot of alternatives. ... Until you come up with a better solution, that's what we got."

