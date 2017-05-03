The700Level

Three Eagles named in NFL.com's top 100 fantasy football players for 2017

Three Eagles named in NFL.com's top 100 fantasy football players for 2017

By Mike Murphy | CSNPhilly.com Contributor May 03, 2017 9:54 PM

Three Eagles cracked NFL.com's top 100 fantasy football players of 2017 — and they may surprise you.

Here it goes: Alshon Jeffery (No. 23), Ryan Mathews (No. 56) and Jordan Matthews (No. 77).

Carson Wentz was not ranked among the six QBs listed in the top 100, while tight end Zach Ertz was also left off the list.

It doesn't make a lot of sense to draft Mathews given his injury history (he's coming off neck surgery) and the questions about if he will have a team to play for this season, if it's not the Eagles. But on this list, Mathews is right where he should be — ranked 24 out of 40 running backs.

Think about it. Last season he rushed for 661 yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged 50.8 yards a game, which was 26 out of 42 qualified RBs in the NFL. Last season, Mathews found himself in the top 25 in rushing yards, TDs, first downs and yards per attempt.

If you are a fantasy football junkie, you wouldn't touch Mathews with any of your first five picks. Mathews is, at best, a solid backup for when your starter has a bye week.

Jeffery has been plagued by Jay Cutler (who was deemed the worst QB in the NFL by ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and the Seahawks' Michael Bennett) and two injury-riddled seasons.

Last season, he had 821 yards and only two TDs. But look for those numbers to improve under QB Carson Wentz, who Jeffery believes is a "future MVP." Between 2013 and 2014, Jeffery averaged 1,277 yards and 8.5 TDs. Those look like the numbers we may see when Wentz is throwing him the ball.

Matthews has mirrored what Jeffery has done the last couple seasons. In three seasons, he's averaged 891 yards and 6.3 TDs, which makes him a solid pick later on (really later on) in your draft.

Emmanuel Acho explains why he ripped Eagles after Sidney Jones pick

Emmanuel Acho explains why he ripped Eagles after Sidney Jones pick

By Andy Schwartz | CSNPhilly.com May 03, 2017 4:14 PM

Former Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho has elaborated on the vague shots he took at the Eagles, and specifically their medical staff, after they drafted cornerback Sidney Jones on Day 2 of the NFL draft.

Acho on Tuesday night released a lengthy tweet praising Eagles fans but also reminding them that they don't know everything. He also reminds reporters that they don't know much either. 

Acho says he had a "fantastic" time in Philly and has "no hostility toward anyone in the organization." Hmm, OK.

Then he gets to the meat of the matter.  

Acho explains how a difference in opinion about the length of recovery for a given injury can affect the amount of money a player receives in an injury settlement. 

His example — maybe hypothetical, probably not — is a player with an MCL tear. If a team says the recovery time is two weeks, then the injury settlement is based on that, he says, even if another doctor says the recovery time is longer. 

So that's that.

Acho spent three seasons with the Eagles, who released him right before the 2015 season with an injury settlement (he needed thumb surgery).

Here's his full statement:

If Sixers don't get Lakers' pick, Magic Johnson totally rigged it

If Sixers don't get Lakers' pick, Magic Johnson totally rigged it

By Enrico Campitelli May 03, 2017 1:40 PM

If it were all up to chance, the Philadelphia 76ers would have a roughly 53% chance of getting the Los Angeles Lakers' pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

But what if it's not up to chance? What if... it's rigged?

Funny you should ask because the man now in charge of the Lakers, one Earvin "Magic" Johnson, sure seems to already know something everyone else doesn't in the build up to the draft lottery in just a few weeks.

Check out what Lakers head coach Luke Walton has been saying about L.A. keeping that pick. It's a done deal! (via SilverScreenandRoll):

"Magic has already assured me that we're going to get our top-three pick this year so I'm excited about that,” Walton said, tongue planted firmly in cheek, during an appearance on ‘We Need to Talk’ on CBS Sports. "We don't know who the pick is yet, but I was just happy to know we're getting the pick. That's good enough for me for now."

Rigged! 

How would Magic have assured Walton if he didn't know the system was rigged to favor the Lakers? And how does this media outlet know Walton's tongue was planted firmly in his cheek? Did they have some evidence of this? Did they have a reporter shrunken down to microscopic size and shot into Walton's mouth to observe his tongue like in the 1987 hit comedy Innerspace???

So now we know for certain, if the Sixers don't get the Lakers pick, it was totally rigged (bad!).

Even our current president seems to know it's been a rigged system for a while now.

Load more