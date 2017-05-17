The700Level

Tim Legler 'wouldn’t hesitate' to draft Josh Jackson with Sixers' pick

By Andrew Kulp | The700Level May 17, 2017 4:30 PM

If Tim Legler was running the Sixers, there is no question who the club would choose with the third-overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft. In fact, Legler would take Kansas guard Josh Jackson second if it had come to that.

“I draft Josh Jackson,” Legler told Rob Ellis and Harry Mayes for 97.5 The Fanatic on Wednesday. “I wouldn’t hesitate. I would draft Josh Jackson at two if I got two.”

The Sixers wound up with No. 3 in the draft lottery on Tuesday, so that shouldn’t be an issue. Yet Legler -- a former NBA player and ESPN analyst for nearly two decades -- believes missing out on the second pick and UCLA guard Lonzo Ball might’ve been the best thing.

That’s a strong statement, considering there isn’t even a consensus on Jackson at three. De’Aaron Fox or Malik Monk out of Kentucky are also getting quite a bit of love there, as is Duke’s Jayson Tatum.

There’s no question the Sixers have options with the pick. Legler insists Jackson is not only the best fit for the team in the immediate future but also, over time, will develop into the perfect complement to Sixers bigs Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

“There’s no question in my mind he’s going to he’s going to develop into a guy that can consistently make shots, even at the NBA three-point line. Maybe not right away, but down the road, he will do that because he’s that hard of a worker.

“I don’t think there’s anybody that wants it more in this draft to be great than Josh Jackson, and he’s a game-changing player defensively. From day one, you’re better if he’s on the floor, because he’s that competitive defensively.”

Legler compares Jackson’s skill set to that of San Antonio Spurs All-Star Kawhi Leonard. While Leonard didn’t necessarily have a great shot coming out of San Diego State, either -- currently the knock on Jackson – he became a high-percentage mid- and long-range shooter over time.

Jackson not only has the desire to improve and a decent mechanical foundation to work with, but he’s also actually a superior prospect than Leonard was in several other areas.

“He just has that street-fight mentality that the Sixers really need, could use, and he can make shots playing off of Embiid and Simmons, and he’s going to get better as a shooter over the next couple years,” Legler said. “He’s the guy, to me, that is the closest thing that I’ve seen to a Kawhi Leonard-type of player coming into the league because of his two-mentality about the game. He’s not Kawhi offensively now, but if you look at Kawhi offensively his rookie year, you’re going to see a lot of similarities this year, because he’s a phenomenal ball handler and he’s a great passer.

“I’m telling you, Josh Jackson handles the ball and passes the ball right now at a higher level than Kawhi Leonard did coming into the league. There’s no question about it.”

There’s going to be a great deal of debate between now and the draft on June 22, but Jackson should certainly be in the mix. A tireless worker who can already handle the rock, play at both ends and possesses a high basketball IQ is exactly what the Sixers need on the wing right now.

That’s probably not going to convince many people the Sixers are better off picking three than two, but they could do a lot worse than landing the next Kawhi Leonard.

One analyst says LeGarrette Blount will be 'disaster in Philadelphia'

By Jordan Hall | CSNPhilly.com May 19, 2017 12:10 AM

Don't be too excited about LeGarrette Blount.

At least that's what CSN New England's Gary Tanguay is advising Eagles fans.

On the day the Eagles introduced their newest addition, a running back that punched in an NFL-high 18 touchdowns last season, Tanguay joined Philly Sports Talk and did more than simply temper expectations.

"It's not going to work out," Tanguay said Thursday. "LeGarrette is going to be a disaster in Philadelphia."

The 30-year-old Blount, who signed a one-year contract with the Eagles, is fresh off a career season in which he won a Super Bowl with the Patriots, rushed for 1,161 yards and was second among all wide receivers and running backs with those 18 scores.

But there was a sole reason for all that success, according to Tanguay.

"There's one coach he's been able to play for consistently, and that's Bill Belichick," Tanguay said. "LeGarrette fumbled in the Super Bowl, and when you fumble in the Super Bowl, that was it with Bill — out the door.

"The 18 touchdowns, it's a nice stat, little misleading though — a lot of red-zone opportunities. I was a LeGarrette Blount guy, some people up here thought he was overrated. I didn't think LeGarrette Blount was just a journeyman running back, I thought he had more talent than that. But he certainly wasn't a top-of-the-line back."

Blount has one other 1,000-yard rushing season, which came with the Buccaneers his rookie year in 2010. That's in large part because Blount has split carries throughout his career. Of his 100 games played, he's started only 43. He's also eclipsed 200 carries in a season just twice — both his 1,000-yard campaigns.

"I've played with other running backs before," Blount said Thursday (see story). "I split time with Stevan Ridley, I split time with Cadillac Williams. I've split the load with guys before, so it doesn't bother me.

"I chose Philly because I thought it was the best fit for me. I like the guys here. I like the way they do things around here. I like the way they play ball. I felt like this was the perfect fit for me."

Tanguay believes that will always be the Patriots for Blount.

"He was in Tampa, had a great year one year. And then I think it was (Greg) Schiano went down there and [Blount] didn't play well for him, it didn't work out," Tanguay said. "Came up here to New England and played great. Goes to Pittsburgh and gets busted for smoking the weed in the car, they ship him out of town back up here to New England halfway through the [2014] season and he plays great.

"There's only one coach that can reach this guy and it's Belichick. So I don't think it's going to work out in Philly."

Don't tell that to Blount. He's excited to play with Carson Wentz and called the young quarterback "a really talented player" with the potential to be "special."

Tanguay said the allure of Tom Brady was the driving force behind Blount, and Philadelphia won't have the same impact.

"When [players] come to New England and they look at Brady and you see what Brady does and he sets the bar," Tanguay said. "Everybody knows that they have to live up to Brady.

"LeGarrette Blount felt like he let Tom Brady down when fumbled that football in the Super Bowl. He's not going to feel that way in Philadelphia. I'm sorry, it's just not going to work."

Well, it's settled then.

Celtics will keep No. 1 draft pick 'unless someone blows us away'

By Andrew Kulp | The700Level May 18, 2017 7:05 PM

If you’re hoping the Sixers will trade up to the first-overall choice in the 2017 NBA draft, don’t hold your breath. It sounds like the Boston Celtics are looking the moon in return.

Getting the No. 1 pick might be a pipe dream anyway, but Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo did say the club would explore all of its options. Technically, that means looking at ways to get the top selection, where Washington guard Markelle Fultz is currently projected to go and the Celtics could be persuaded to swap.

Boston would be willing to take the Sixers’ call, but when you listen to Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck talk about dealing the pick, it’s difficult to get the sense that a trade is likely. In fact, he’ll come right out and say it’s their intention to make the pick “unless someone blows us away with an offer.”

“If you’re going to trade this pick as part of a package for an established star making max, you’ve got to send max money out the door as well,” Grousbeck said on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston. “You’ve got to send more guys along, so this guy coming back better be the second coming. What’s more, he’s going to be halfway through his career, whoever he is, and he’s going to be paid right now a ton of money, which restricts you in other ways.

“If you can get a really good guy with this pick, you’ve got him, you can build with him, you can grow with him, you can coach him up, and you get to max money eventually -- five, six years down the road -- but it’s a totally different thing.”

When you start looking at players who might qualify as “the second coming” on the Sixers roster, the list is short -- Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons -- and those guys aren’t going anywhere. Sorry, Jahlil Okafor isn’t getting it done. Even Embiid and Simmons aren’t the kind of established star Grousbeck was thinking about, though they’re the types of talent that would at least warrant a conversation.

Since trading either Embiid or Simmons would be counterproductive, we can probably rule this out as an option for Colangelo to explore.

