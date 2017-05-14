Tim Tebow playing baseball in New Jersey? Tim Tebow playing baseball in New Jersey

The700Level

By Josh Ellis | CSNPhilly.com May 14, 2017 2:57 PM

LAKEWOOD, N.J. -- It’s Tebow Time at the Jersey Shore.

After his first game in the area was rained out Saturday, Tim Tebow took to the field at FirstEnergy Park on Sunday to play against the Lakewood BlueClaws, the Single A Affiliate of the Phillies, as a member of the Columbia Fireflies, the Single A Affiliate of the New York Mets.

Well-known for winning the Heisman Trophy and two National Championships at the University of Florida before playing three seasons in the NFL, Tebow, who was with the Eagles during training camp in 2015, is trying his hand at baseball for a full season after he signed with the Mets last year. After 28 games, the reviews are mixed.

He received a very warm welcome in Lakewood before his first at-bat, where he reached on an error by the shortstop. Big crowds are expected for the final two games of the series. Saturday's game was sold out before it was called because of rain.

Tebow, 29, is hitting .250 with two home runs through his first 100 at-bats of the season, largely against competition seven years his junior. He has more strikeouts (29) this season than hits (25). There were reports earlier this week that he could be promoted after the All-Star break, potentially to High A St. Lucie. However, a move like that could be to see if he has what it takes to remain in the organization given his mediocre numbers thus far.

On the opposite side of the field, Lakewood is home to Mickey Moniak, one of the top prospects in the Phillies’ organization and the top pick in last year’s MLB draft. Through 32 games, the 19-year-old is hitting .279 with nine extra-base hits but no home runs.

Tebow seems to be taking to his new sport in stride, but given his age and that he’s four levels of minor league baseball away from the majors, his competition will only get tougher.

By The700Level.com May 13, 2017 11:24 PM

Bryce Harper did it again.

Harper on Saturday dealt the Phillies another walk-off loss with a two-run blast to dead center field to give the Washington Nationals a 6-4 win in Game 1 of a three-game series (see Instant Replay).

It was Harper's second walk-off home run against the Phillies this season. His other came on April 16, which was also a 6-4 Phillies loss. That one was a three-run homer.

Harper victimized Phillies reliever Edubray Ramos on Saturday night. As he rounded third base on his way to crossing home plate, Harper threw some shade toward Ramos with a wave.

Replays show Harper briefly eyes up Ramos before he reached third base. You can see the full replay here, via MLB.com. Around the 19-second mark Harper side-eyes Ramos.

On April 10, Ramos threw at the Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera at Citizens Bank Park. Ramos denied doing so intentionally afterward, but the two had prior history. Cabrera hit a walk-off homer against Ramos last season and then flipped his bat.

The Phillies and Nationals play a doubleheader on Sunday.

Will the Phillies retaliate on Sunday? Stay tuned. 

By Andy Schwartz | CSNPhilly.com May 12, 2017 12:55 PM

We've all heard the clamoring for the Eagles to bring back the kelly green uniforms.

Jeffrey Lurie wants them back too.

And so does Alshon Jeffery. 

Odd that Jeffery uses a pic of the white jersey, but maybe he actually likes that one best. Or maybe he's a Randall fan and liked the photo. 

Hopefully we'll find out more details about this compelling story — hey, what do you want, it's not even June yet — when veterans report to OTAs on May 23. 

