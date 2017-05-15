Verifying Philly fan insanity, Phillies reddit morphs into Wawa reddit

This is your friendly reminder for all of you non-season ticket holders out there that single game tickets for the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles season go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, May 16, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

Personally, I like to get to at least one game a season in person at Lincoln Financial Field and watch the rest in the comfort of either my own home or somebody's home who I know has a legit football watching setup and tasty food, such as my parents' house.

That said, we thought we'd take a stab at the attractiveness of each of the eight home games that you can try and score tickets for tomorrow.

Some of the criteria that we used to factor in here: Sunday games at 1 p.m. are the best followed closely by Sunday games at 4 p.m. Monday night games can be fun but can be brutal by the end of it, especially if you have to drive home. Earlier in the season (warm weather!) tends to be better than later (being cold is less fun!).

These are not scientifically ranked:

1. Sunday, Sept. 24 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m.

Let’s be honest, the first game of the season at the Linc always has a little extra juice plus you can probably wear shorts and a t-shirt.

2. Sunday, Oct. 8 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m.

Again, this one gets a top billing simply because it still has the potential for sunny, not-freezing temps. Always look for an opportunity to show off that beautiful Eagles tattoo you got on your calf. The Eagles' record hopefully isn't in the toilet just yet and you don't hate yourself yet for being an Eagles fan at this point in the season.

3. Sunday, Dec. 31 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m.

We're going to buck the cold-weather-games-are-bad trend here because the Cowboys on the final day of the season has the potential to be rather meaningful, both in terms of the Eagles trying for a playoff berth (wishful thinking, I know) and also the extremely promising potential of breaking a Dallas fan's heart.

4-6 (pick em)

Sunday, Oct. 29 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

These are all pretty much a toss up. Maybe the Bears game will be the coldest but who knows with global warming and all that. The Bears game is also at the end of Thanksgiving weekend. I’m not sure if that makes it better or worse to spend that day at a football game. Are there any big stars on any of these teams that you really want to watch? Probably not. But if there were, I’d pick that game.

7. Monday, Oct. 23 vs. Washington Redskins, 8:30 p.m.

Sure, this has the juice of a division rival but you probably have to go to work on Tuesday and that sounds miserable to me.

8. Monday, Dec. 25 vs. Oakland Raiders, 8:30 p.m.

Unless you have a booing Santa fetish, I don’t think you really want to spend Christmas with 70,000 drunk people. Or maybe you really don’t like your family, then go for this one.