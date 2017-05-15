The700Level

Verifying Philly fan insanity, Phillies reddit morphs into Wawa reddit

By Enrico Campitelli May 15, 2017 12:36 PM

You can call Philadelphia sports fans many things. Passionate, intense, loyal, strange, quite strange, odd, weird, very weird. Just don't call them uncreative.

The latest example of Philly fans doing unique things comes from reddit, where plenty of strange things happen on a regular basis -- the Phillies subredit specifically, which has taken a strange and delicious turn in recent days.

If you've been tuning in, you know the Phillies have struggled. Who needs a bullpen anyway!??

Well the r/Phillies people have had enough and yesterday they upvoted their way into turning their subredit into a Wawa-themed safe space. What does this have to do with baseball? Who cares.

So apparently they're going Wawa themed until the Phillies go on a win streak which at the current rate could take months.

It makes for a good laugh though. Again, this is what reddit.com/r/Phillies looks like today:

Ben Simmons saying he was a 'big baby' is a gigantic understatement

By Enrico Campitelli May 15, 2017 1:31 PM

Ben Simmons dreams of playing the role of a bigger point guard in the NBA much like Magic Johnson did back in the day.

And it seems Simmons has always been on the bigger side of things.

As you're likely aware of if you live on planet Earth and have a cell phone with a social media account, Sunday was Mother's Day, meaning most humans shared a photo of themselves with the person who gave birth to them many years ago.

The Sixers' Simmons was no different. Well, sorta. He was just like the rest of you who posted a photo with his mother. He was not like the rest of you when he was a baby though. He was huuuuge.

Happy Mother's Day love you mum♥️ #Iwasabigassbaby

A post shared by Ben Simmons (@bensimmons) on

"Happy Mother's Day love you mum #Iwasabigassbaby," Simmons wrote, showing off that Australian accent in his typing.

And yes, he was a very big baby.

Ranking the Eagles single-game tickets that go on sale Tuesday

By Enrico Campitelli May 15, 2017 11:04 AM

This is your friendly reminder for all of you non-season ticket holders out there that single game tickets for the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles season go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, May 16, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

Personally, I like to get to at least one game a season in person at Lincoln Financial Field and watch the rest in the comfort of either my own home or somebody's home who I know has a legit football watching setup and tasty food, such as my parents' house.

That said, we thought we'd take a stab at the attractiveness of each of the eight home games that you can try and score tickets for tomorrow.

Some of the criteria that we used to factor in here: Sunday games at 1 p.m. are the best followed closely by Sunday games at 4 p.m. Monday night games can be fun but can be brutal by the end of it, especially if you have to drive home. Earlier in the season (warm weather!) tends to be better than later (being cold is less fun!).

These are not scientifically ranked:

1. Sunday, Sept. 24 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m.

Let’s be honest, the first game of the season at the Linc always has a little extra juice plus you can probably wear shorts and a t-shirt.

2. Sunday, Oct. 8 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m.

Again, this one gets a top billing simply because it still has the potential for sunny, not-freezing temps. Always look for an opportunity to show off that beautiful Eagles tattoo you got on your calf. The Eagles' record hopefully isn't in the toilet just yet and you don't hate yourself yet for being an Eagles fan at this point in the season.

3. Sunday, Dec. 31 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m.

We're going to buck the cold-weather-games-are-bad trend here because the Cowboys on the final day of the season has the potential to be rather meaningful, both in terms of the Eagles trying for a playoff berth (wishful thinking, I know) and also the extremely promising potential of breaking a Dallas fan's heart.

4-6 (pick em)

Sunday, Oct. 29 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

These are all pretty much a toss up. Maybe the Bears game will be the coldest but who knows with global warming and all that. The Bears game is also at the end of Thanksgiving weekend. I’m not sure if that makes it better or worse to spend that day at a football game. Are there any big stars on any of these teams that you really want to watch? Probably not. But if there were, I’d pick that game.

7. Monday, Oct. 23 vs. Washington Redskins, 8:30 p.m.

Sure, this has the juice of a division rival but you probably have to go to work on Tuesday and that sounds miserable to me.

8. Monday, Dec. 25 vs. Oakland Raiders, 8:30 p.m.

Unless you have a booing Santa fetish, I don’t think you really want to spend Christmas with 70,000 drunk people. Or maybe you really don’t like your family, then go for this one.

